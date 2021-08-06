The Nogales Police Department was one of 15 entities from around the country that were recognized with the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest U.S. government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees.
The recipients include small and large private and public sector employers nominated by a National Guard or Reserve Component employee employed in their organization. NPD was recognized for its support of employees serving in the Army National Guard of Arizona.
“The department offers service members unlimited time, if needed, to decompress before returning to duty following activation,” a Department of Defense news release said. “It also assists National Guard members deployed to the U.S. southern border by providing local information on hotels, restaurants and service facilities. On occasion, its officers have even jumpstarted cars and located lost keys for deployed members of the Guard.”
The 15 Freedom Award winners were selected from 3,382 nominations of employers in the 50 states and U.S. territories, according to the news release.
NPD currently has one officer in the National Guard and anther Guardsman now at the police academy preparing to join the force, Police Chief Roy Bermudez said. Numerous others have served with the National Guard in the past, he added.
“The NPD takes great honor in backing its service members and prides itself in ensuring the well-being of all their employees, and not just their service members,” said Officer Christian Perez, who serves as a sergeant in the Army National Guard, and who was deployed last year to Wisconsin in response to civil unrest there.
“It is with the NPD’s unwavering support that I am able to serve my community and nation,” Perez said.
Bermudez said it was a great honor to be recognized by the Department of Defense.
“The Nogales Police Department fully supports our officers that are part of the Guard and Reserve program. Their dedication to our community and our nation is commendable in so many levels, and we fully support their desire and commitment to continue and assist in keeping our nation safe and free,” he said.
The award was formally presented by Darren Venters, chair emeritus of the Arizona Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve state committee, during Wednesday’s Nogales City Council meeting.