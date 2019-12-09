The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events that led to the death of a 25-year-old man last week in Nogales, according to Cpl. Oscar Mesta.
Jose Alan Estrada of Nogales died on Monday, Dec. 2 after he was reportedly crushed between two trucks on the 2400 block of North Grand Avenue.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, dispatch officers received a call about a man who was “crushed between two trucks” and was unconscious.
“We’re trying to figure out the exact details but that’s all we have so far, that one (vehicle) was parked and the other one was moved,” Mesta said on Monday, Dec. 9, about the ongoing investigation.
Estrada was transported to Carondolet Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Mesta said, adding that the exact cause of death is still to be determined by the Pima Medical Examiner’s Office.