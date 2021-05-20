Jeremy Brinton, the Nogales Police Department officer who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19 on Thursday evening, died on Friday at a hospital in Tucson.
Brinton, 40, was an 18-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife Denise and four children.
According to NPD, Brinton was struck at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Thursday while working an off-duty assignment on Interstate 19 in connection with the ongoing State Route 189 construction project. He was assisting with a lane closure at the time, NPD said.
“Witnesses contacted 911 and additional officers and Nogales Fire Department responded to the area,” an NPD news release said, adding that Brinton was given life-saving treatment by NFD personnel.
Brinton was stabilized and airlifted to the Banner University Medical Center Trauma Center. He made it through the night, but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
"We ask for prayers for his family, friends and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time," NPD said in its news release.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into Brinton's death. In a statement provided Friday morning, DPS said the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-19 near the Mariposa Road exit (Exit 4), and Brinton was standing outside of his patrol car when he was struck by a vehicle with two occupants.
“Impairment has been ruled out as a cause, however, the crash is still under investigation,” the statement said.
A DPS spokesman told the NI that the vehicle that hit Brinton was a passenger car, and no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.