A Nogales Police Department officer was airlifted to a Tucson-area hospital on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19.
According to an NPD news release, the officer was conducting traffic control on I-19 at approximately 8:14 p.m. when they were hit. The officer was not identified in the bulletin, and there were no details regarding the extent of their injuries or condition.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety was on scene investigating the incident, NPD said in the news release, which was issued shortly after 9 p.m.
Interstate 19 northbound from Western Avenue was closed, NPD said, and it urged motorists to avoid the area until further notice.