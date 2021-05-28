The Nogales Police Department is allowing all of its officers involved in Monday's pursuit and fatal shooting of 39-year-old trucker Glen Ray Cockrum to return to work as the investigation of the incident continues.
"All Nogales Police Officers involved in Monday’s events have been cleared to return to active duty," NPD said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. The department has not specified how many or which of its officers were involved.
Meanwhile, two Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies remain on paid administrative leave following the pursuit that began north of city limits and ended on Grand Avenue in Nogales. The Sheriff’s Office previously said that one deputy was put on leave, but Lt. Commander Gerardo Castillo corrected the number on Friday.
“This is policy,” Castillo said of the administrative leave, a procedure that the Sheriff's Office follows in incidents when an officer fires their weapon. "There are certain steps that need to be taken before they're back at work," he added.
Speaking via telephone on Friday, Castillo said that as far as the Sheriff’s Office is concerned, the May 24 incident began at a produce warehouse in Rio Rico. “That is the initial location,” he said.
A Sheriff’s Office dispatch report showed that someone called at 12:37 p.m. that day from a Rio Rico warehouse reporting that a semi-truck was parked in the dock area and the driver refused to move. A cellphone video showed two sheriff’s deputies with their guns drawn as Cockrum’s truck rolled out of the warehouse lot, but authorities had previously declined to confirm whether that was law enforcement’s initial point of contact with Cockrum.
The authorities have also declined to say what caused the deputies to draw their guns at the warehouse, or if Cockrum had made threats involving a weapon at any point during the approximately hour-long, rolling confrontation with police. But asked on Friday if any law enforcement officers had been threatened with a weapon at any point during the pursuit, Castillo said, “that is unknown to us,” adding: “Not to our knowledge.”
As for rumors that Cockrum had threatened a civilian at the warehouse with a knife, Castillo said he could neither confirm not deny the rumors.
He referred any further questions to the agency leading the investigation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS, as well as NPD, have declined to say whether Cockrum had threatened the use of a weapon during the incident, or if any weapons were found in his possession.
Castillo confirmed on Friday that NPD took over the pursuit after the semi-truck exited Interstate 19 at Exit 8, Grand Avenue. Early accounts placed Exit 4 as the location where Cockrum left the highway in Nogales, though other evidence suggested it had been Exit 8.
Since the shooting, both NPD and the Sheriff’s Office have referred most questions to DPS, citing the agency’s role in leading the investigation.
However, DPS has also been tight-lipped with details, and Spokesman Bart Graves reiterated on Friday that it’s up to the discretion of NPD and the Sheriff’s Office to provide specific details about the incident, since their officers were present during the most crucial moments of the pursuit. (DPS troopers aided in the pursuit on I-19, but were not at the warehouse or either of the shooting scenes in Nogales.)
Graves said DPS won’t issue any updated narrative until the investigation is concluded. “We are going to take our time and do a thorough job,” he said, suggesting that it could take more than two weeks for the investigation to wrap up – or even longer since there are “so many moving parts.”
In its news release issued Friday, NPD said it expected the investigation to take “several months” to complete, citing the complexity of the case.
NPD also said that in addition to the DPS investigation of the shooting, the City of Nogales has requested that the Oro Valley Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit conduct an independent administrative review of NPD’s response to the incident.
“An administrative review is customary in any weapons discharge incident and does not necessarily mean any violations of policies have occurred,” NPD added.