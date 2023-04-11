Nogales police say a 31-year-old man had “brandished a knife on each hand” Monday night before officers shot and killed him outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road.
On Tuesday afternoon, county officials confirmed the identity of the decreased man as Edrei Toledo Ochoa.
Later on Tuesday, the Nogales Police Department released a statement disclosing more details. Around 7:49 p.m. on Monday, an NPD officer allegedly noticed Ochoa putting on “what appeared to be a ballistic vest.” Ochoa, according to NPD release, was also carrying a gun.
The officer then allegedly approached Ochoa, who became “combative” and began displaying the knives, NPD said. Officers then allegedly instructed Ochoa to drop the knives multiple times.
Speaking to the NI hours after the shooting on Monday evening, NPD Chief Roy Bermudez said officers had tried less-than-lethal methods on Ochoa, including a Taser, before discharging their weapons.
Two officers fired at Ochoa, according to the NPD release. One has been with the department for more than two years; the other for more than eight years. Both officers have been put on paid administrative leave.
In the aftermath of the event, bystander video circulated quickly on social media. One cellphone video, spanning about 40 seconds, shows police approaching Ochoa as the man flails his arms and spins around. The officers further approach Ochoa, yelling “down, down, get down,” as the man continues to wave his arms and gesticulate. Then, as the officers start backing away, at least a dozen shots can be heard and Ochoa collapses.
It’s not clear what made the officers decide to open fire at that particular moment.
The Arizona Department of Safety is heading an investigation into the fatal shooting. Reached earlier today, a DPS media relations declined to answer questions about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.
Shortly before his sentencing, Ochoa disclosed few details about why he’d damaged his own vehicle. At the time, however, he told an NPD officer: “Everything I had, everything I owned, my whole life was in the car and I lost it all. It’s complicated.”