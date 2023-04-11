Roy Bermudez

Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez speaks with reporters on Monday, April 10, hours after two NPD officers shot and killed 31-year-old Edrei Toledo Ochoa.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Nogales police say a 31-year-old man had “brandished a knife on each hand” Monday night before officers shot and killed him outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, county officials confirmed the identity of the decreased man as Edrei Toledo Ochoa.



