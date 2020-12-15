Nogales Police Department officers turned up more than a ton of methamphetamine on Dec. 7 when they searched a trailer that had been reported stolen a few days earlier, according to a news released sent by NPD on Tuesday afternoon.
The drug seizure followed a search for the trailer, which was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. At the time, officers responded to a location on the 800 block of Industrial Park Drive. They found the trailer shortly after the report and impounded it for safekeeping, according to the news release.
But three days later, the owner apparently asked the cops to check the trailer out with a drug-sniffing dog. Sure enough, after smelling the box trailer, an NPD K-9 “showed interest.”
Officers brought the trailer to the Mariposa Port of Entry for an X-ray scan, which “showed anomalies.” Authorities then removed the contents of the trailer and searched through them, ultimately finding 2,237 pounds of meth, according to the news release.
Photos accompanying the news release appear to show the drugs stored in thin, clear plastic bags, stuffed inside garbage bags. The bags were apparently hidden in cabinet-like containers packed in boxes inside the trailer.
NPD said it continues to investigate the incident.
Federal agents at Nogales ports of entry regularly bust car and truck drivers with large quantities of hard drugs. NPD’s bust on Dec. 4 is unique for its size and for the fact that that it was caught not at a port of entry, but inside the country.
In October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it had seized 800 pounds of meth from a tractor-trailer at the Mariposa Port of Entry, and called it the largest methamphetamine load ever seized at an Arizona port. CBP valued the stash, which also included 9 pounds of fentanyl, at nearly $2 million.
The reported amount of meth seized by NPD was nearly four times more than that record-setting bust.