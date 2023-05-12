The Nogales police chief says his department will make changes to its presentations at schools after community members criticized photos the department posted to its Facebook page showing children handling assault-type weapons during an NPD appearance at a middle school.

The photos, posted Wednesday afternoon, showed boys and girls at Coatimundi Middle School smiling and holding military-style rifles under the supervision of an NPD officer. The text of the post read, “Career day at Coatimundi Middle School.”



Tags

Load comments