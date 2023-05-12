The Nogales police chief says his department will make changes to its presentations at schools after community members criticized photos the department posted to its Facebook page showing children handling assault-type weapons during an NPD appearance at a middle school.
The photos, posted Wednesday afternoon, showed boys and girls at Coatimundi Middle School smiling and holding military-style rifles under the supervision of an NPD officer. The text of the post read, “Career day at Coatimundi Middle School.”
The post came amid a period of heightened concern over gun violence at schools following a number of deadly attacks at campuses elsewhere in the nation, and a string of violent threats made at schools in Santa Cruz County. It also came just weeks after NPD officers fatally shot a 31-year-old Nogales man during a confrontation outside a local Circle K.
Within hours, the photos showing the students handling the guns had been removed from the post – but not before members of the public had expressed their dismay in the comments section.
“I don’t think kids should hold those AR (rifles) in school,” one person wrote, adding: “Horrible idea, Nogales Police Department, you need to reconsider your approach to our youth.”
“Please reconsider the way you approach kids and teens. Especially with all the recent events,” another commenter wrote.
One comment, written in Spanish, translated as: “Seriously, they are showing children how to carry weapons.” Another Spanish comment roughly translated as: “Who was the genius who had the idea of letting them carry weapons? They are seeing that there have been threats, a there they go, cluelessly putting (the guns) in the hands of the children and letting their imaginations fly.”
Reached later in the afternoon, Police Chief Roy Bermudez said the controversial photos had been taken down.
“We’ve been teaching this, gun safety and awareness, and it’s a show-and-tell type of thing,” he said of the demonstration, adding: “I understand the optics weren’t good, especially right now with all the threats that we’ve been getting, the shooting that we had last month, and everything that’s happening around us right now.”
“I understand that and I’m sensitive to that,” Bermudez said. “So we took them down.”
The chief said he had been unaware of the photos until he started getting phone calls, as well as a text message query from the NI, regarding the post.
Asked if NPD would also reassess the content of its school presentations, Bermudez said:
“We’ll make a change there. They want to see the tools of the trade, obviously, because of the SWAT entries and stuff like that. We’ll probably have (the guns), but not have them physically hold them or anything like that. But we’ll make a change there. We definitely will.”