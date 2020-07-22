What’s your assessment of the performance of the current mayor and council during the past two years?
“I think we’ve done a super job. We’ve kept the budget in control, we have a plan, we’ve been paving, we’ve been doing everything, basically,” Hanessian said. “I think in the last three or four months, handling going through the virus has been a great job. It got out of control for a while, it seems to be in control now.”
Hanessian added that he’s made particular contributions related to the city’s finances.
What’s a specific example that highlights the mayor and council’s work?
Hanessian pointed to an outside contractor who noted that the city had done well in getting outside funding through grants.
What do you think you can do to improve that performance, and if you are elected, what are two or three issues that voters can expect to see you play an especially active role in?
“During the budget period I want to play a very active role and during the year I will go in there and always check how the money is being spent,” he said, adding that he also wants to work on paving, annexation, and completing the redesign of the former Chase Bank building, now known as the City Hall Annex, which the city bought for $550,000 in 2017.
In 2016, you said that if you were elected to the council, you would focus on cleaning up the city with a focus on blight, and also getting tourism back. Do you think you’ve addressed those issues?
Hanessian said that streets have been paved, clean-up work conducted and water and sewer lines put in.
“As far as tourism, I think Nogales is doing better than it has before,” he added. “Except here in the last three or four months with the virus, it just killed everything, and there was nothing much we could do, right? The whole state had no idea what was going on at the time, but I think we’ve handled it very well.”
How do you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what ideas do you have for mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the city’s residents and economy?
“Remember, during March, Nogales seemed to be not even involved in the coronavirus, it was very low key, very few cases,” he said, adding that “for a long time it seemed that Nogales was doing everything correctly.”
“And then all of a sudden the numbers started to go up, a lot of it obviously had to with a lot more testing, a lot of it obviously had to do with a lot more people getting it,” he continued, also noting the mayor and council’s push to mandate face mask use in public areas, which went into effect on June 18.
During a council meeting in March, then-City Manager Eddie Johnson brought up some ideas for addressing this crisis in the city, but instead of taking action, the council challenged Johnson over his powers as city manager. Do you think the council could have done more, earlier on, to address the crisis?
“I think if we had had more facts, right? We didn’t have any. In March and even in April, Nogales (had) very few cases,” he said.
What’s your understanding of the city council’s role in a council-manager form of government?
Hanessian said the mayor and council’s responsibilities are to set the city budget and hire the city manager, city clerk, judge and city attorney.
“Other than that, it’s pretty much left up to staff and the city manager to run the city,” he said.
Of course,” he added, “they do have to continue to advise us as to what they’re going to be doing.”
Johnson complained about Mayor Arturo Garino leading public works meetings, telling him who should and shouldn’t be in certain jobs and getting involved in workplace issues in the finance department. Do you think those are appropriate actions for a mayor under a council-manager form of government and do you think the council has a responsibility to rein in a mayor or anyone else who oversteps the boundaries?
“Whatever happened in between, ‘son noticias viejas,’ It’s a thing of the past. I think we’ve all moved on from there,” Hanessian said of Johnson’s brief tenure as city manager.
He added that it’s useful for council members to attend meetings related to city business: “I will sit in on meetings, I have zero input, I will listen, I want to find out exactly what it is, others I’m sure do the same thing. But we try not to add anything.”
Johnson was saying that the mayor was not only going to meetings, but running them and trying to get involved in other aspects of city business. Do you think there is some responsibility for other elected officials like yourself to rein in that behavior?
“I don’t know what the word ‘rein in’ means, it could mean so many different things,” Hanessian said.
“Everybody has a little involvement, I don’t think anybody’s overly involved. I don’t think the mayor’s overly involved either,” he added later.
You and other council members said last December that the applicant pool for the city manager position was weak. What do the mayor and council need to do differently at this point to attract good city manager candidates?
Hanessian said that he initially wanted to limit the applicant pool to candidates that had directly relevant experience, like working as a city manager or assistant city manager. Going forward, he said, he hopes to work with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns to identify strong candidates.
You’ve already served three terms on the council, how would you respond to voters who say that the city council has been dysfunctional for years and we need new faces to bring some change?
“The only thing I can say is, for the last two years, we have not been dysfunctional,” he said. “We were dysfunctional, yes, I would agree, in past administrations. There was a lot of infighting.”
Hanessian said the past two years, under Mayor Arturo Garino, had gone more smoothly, and that each council member “has something to add” at City Hall.
“I feel very, very comfortable with the people who are there right now and I feel comfortable with the mayor,” he added.
Is there anything else you’d like readers to know about you or your candidacy?
“I’ve got a lot of experience in Nogales, I was born in Nogales, I’ve always been in the business community of Nogales. I’ve always done different things, so I’ve learned different things, I especially learned how to read a financial statement and how to help the community,” he said.
Hanessian said there were about 10 issues that he’d like to work toward finishing in another term (he listed a few in his answer to the third question).
And he said that this year would be the last time he’d run for city council.