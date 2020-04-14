Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in residents of Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, the first time there have been multiple local infections confirmed on the same day.
But while the total number of infections among county residents has risen to 12, the number of people who have recovered from the illness has increased as well. Data posted online by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department lists six recoveries, meaning that the number of active infections also stands at six.
What’s more, none of the 12 people who tested positive has been hospitalized, according to ongoing information provided by Health Services Director Jeff Terrell.
The county’s latest aggregate data shows that 10 women and two men have tested positive for the disease. Six have been in the 45-to-64 age group, three were 20-44 and another three 65 or older.
All but one of the 12 infections has been attributed to the person having traveled to another area where community spread is present. Only the sixth infection, confirmed on April 8, involved a suspected community transmission within the county.
At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees based in Nogales have tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not clear if they are included in the county's totals since their place of residence has not been released.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a community is unlikely to represent the true number of infections, since many people who are infected show no or mild symptoms, and relatively few people are tested for it. Those who are asymptomatic can still transmit the disease, which is why public health officials are urging social distancing even in areas where there are low numbers of confirmed cases.