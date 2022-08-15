A call came in to the Sheriff’s Office on the evening of Aug. 5 from the organization No More Deaths. The caller said NMD had located a dead body in a remote area of Western Santa Cruz County.
The caller provided the name of the victim, though all but the first name was blacked out on a sheriff’s call log provided to the NI. The caller also gave the GPS coordinates of the body, which plotted to an area about five miles north of the ghost town of Ruby, and suggested that the spot was so remote that a team of six or seven people would be needed to move the body to a place where a helicopter could retrieve it.
As of Monday, the incident had not been added to a database of migrant deaths maintained by the organization Humane Borders with information from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office. But if it is, it would mark the 12th such death reported in Santa Cruz County so far in 2022.
There were 21 deaths in Santa Cruz County recorded in the database in 2021 and 14 in 2020. In 2019, there were only three.
Seven of the deaths recorded so far in 2022 involved skeletal remains, meaning that it wasn’t clear when the person died. But in three of the cases, investigators were still able to put a name to the remains.
Those included Mauricio Vasquez Gonzalez, 39, whose remains were found Jan. 21 northwest of Patagonia in the foothills of the Santa Rita Mountains; Donaciano Gonzalez Hernandez, 32, found March 28 on the east flank of the Patagonia Mountains; and Eleazar Urias Palma, 47, discovered July 9 on state land along Sonoita Creek, about a mile east of Patagonia Lake.
Two sets of unidentified skeletal remains – one male and one female – were discovered Feb. 19 within a mile of each other, east of Tubac. Two additional sets of skeletal remains, both belonging to people of undetermined sex, were found in remote areas of Western Santa Cruz County on July 10 and July 24.
Two other victims were found within a day of their deaths.
The body of Griselda Alvarez Lopez, 45, was discovered on April 29 on private land about a mile north of the border near Kino Springs. The cause of death in her case is listed as probable hyperthermia, or exposure.
Then on June 1, the remains of Dianer Casco, 26, were discovered on private land just west of Amado. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head. A spokesman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the question of whether Casco’s death was considered a homicide, or perhaps the result of a fall.
The remains of a still-unidentified male was found on June 12 about a mile northeast of the Sycamore Canyon trailhead in Western Santa Cruz County. The body was discovered less than a week after death, according to the database, and exposure was listed as the likely cause of death.
A month later, another set of yet-to-be-unidentified remains of a male were located just off the East Frontage Road, just north of Nogales city limits, on July 12. According to the database, the body had been there less than a week and the likely cause of death was exposure.