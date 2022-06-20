Three schools in the Nogales Unified School District will have new assistant principals during the coming academic year.
The new hires are Ralph Almanzar at Nogales High School, Viridiana Villa at Wade Carpenter Middle School and Christina Dang at Desert Shadows Middle School. The NUSD Governing Board approved the hirings at its June 13 meeting.
Almanzar has almost 16 years of administrative experience, which he gained as a middle school and high school principal in Lordsburg, N.M., and as an assistant principal in Las Cruces (N.M.) public schools, NUSD said in a news release.
He received his higher education at New Mexico State University, earning an educational management degree in public school administration in 1995, and a master of arts in curriculum and instruction and special education in 1987. Almanzar earned his bachelor of science in education in 1981.
Villa was promoted to the assistant principal position at Wade Carpenter following a long tenure at NUSD. She started as a library clerk at NHS in 2004, then served as a computer lab specialist at Robert M. Bracker Elementary School before earning a B.S. in elementary education from the University of Arizona in 2012. While teaching, she earned a master of education degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University in 2017.
Villa was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year at A.J. Mitchell Elementary School and was a grade-level leader at Mitchell from 2013 through 2022. She was a member of the school’s Instructional Leadership Team starting in 2016, and has provided professional development to her colleagues in sheltered English instruction and mathematics, NUSD said, adding that she also mentored new teachers and facilitated parent workshops.
Villa replaces current WCMS assistant principal Mariebeth Silva, who was hired to take over the principalship at Mary L. Welty Elementary School – a position that opened up when current principal Aissa Bonillas was promoted to assistant superintendent.
Dang, who has been principal designee while teaching elementary school in the Sahuarita Unified School District, will step into a position at Desert Shadows that became available when current assistant principal Joshua Payne was promoted to principal at Bracker Elementary.
According to the NUSD news release, Dang has experience in teaching professional development while serving as a mentor teacher and instructional coach at SUSD for six years. She earned a master’s in education administration from Grand Canyon University in 2018 and a bachelor of science from the University of Arizona in 2010. She also has an associate degree in elementary education from Pima Community College, which she received in 2008.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)