The Nogales Unified School District governing board has approved a one-year contract for Angelina “Angel” Canto to serve as NUSD’s next superintendent.
The motion passed unanimously at a meeting on Wednesday, with Canto’s contract to begin July 1, 2022. Current superintendent Fernando Parra will retire in June, 2022 after three decades of working for the district.
For Canto – the district’s current assistant superintendent – it’s a continuation of a nearly 30-year career with NUSD that puts her in charge of a system that includes 10 school campuses, an online school, approximately 5,400 students and more than 600 full- and part-time employees.
As colleagues stopped her with congratulations and words of encouragement on Wednesday, she told the NI she planned to work on continuing strategies adopted under Parra’s leadership. Collaboration between schools, she said, would also remain a top priority.
“Really,” she added, “until we're at that place where each school is an ‘A’.”
Unanimous approval
Canto began her career within the district as a middle school science teacher. She went on to serve a number of NUSD positions, including Desert Shadows Middle School principal in 1999 and school improvement director from 2007 to 2015.
“I've been very blessed to be given those (opportunities) and this one is no different,” Canto told the NI.
NUSD did not post the superintendent position for external candidates, and Canto was the sole candidate within the district.
On Wednesday, board member Marcelino Varona, Jr. emphasized that Canto’s appointment was far from a sudden decision. NUSD leaders interviewed Canto in November and held an executive session before unanimously voting to appoint her to the position.
“I think we have discussed this in depth ... we have spent several hours discussing this,” Varona said Wednesday. “We already talked, we feel in essence that Angelina Canto is an extremely qualified candidate.”
Board member Manuel Ruiz also supported the motion, though he wished aloud that the contract could have extended beyond one year.
“I feel very confident in your ability to be a great leader,” he told Canto.
Board president Greg Lucero echoed the sentiment, voting with what he described as “an enthusiastic aye.”
Moving forward
Canto told the NI on Wednesday the district will continue pursuing strategies created under Parra’s administration – like updating school curricula using federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Earlier this year, NUSD received its third allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER III) funds. The money, distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act, must be completely spent by the fall of 2024.
So far, Canto explained, NUSD has updated English and Language Arts curricula for the K-5 levels using the ESSER III funds. The effects of the pandemic, she added, were not overlooked in the decision-making process – educators ultimately chose elementary curricula that included social and emotional learning (SEL) activities.
“That was one of the things that teachers loved,” Canto said. “That you had some SEL activities already integrated in there, it was very research-based.”
NUSD is now slated to complete a curricula update for English and Language Arts classes at the 6-12 grade levels before moving on to revamp its science, math and social studies programs – “between now and the summer of 2024,” Canto said.
The federal funds, Canto noted, also allowed the district to expand its summer school opportunities, offering elementary-level courses this past summer for the first time in several years, and offering free secondary-level summer courses.
(NUSD Grants Director Kathy Scott told the NI the district had spent nearly $1.5 million of the ESSER III funds as of Dec. 9. The funds have also allowed the district to provide mental health coordinators at each of the district’s 10 campuses, COVID-19 awareness training for staff, and additional sanitation supplies.)
Canto also said “closing the gap” between performance levels of different schools and subgroups would remain a goal of the district. Down the line, she told the NI, in-person walk-through programs will resume, allowing principals to observe classrooms in different schools.
“If we notice that you've been successful in an area where I'm struggling in a particular grade level, then I could ask, ‘What did you do differently, since we're sharing the same curriculum?’” Canto said.
At the moment, she said, many of those discussions are still facilitated via Zoom and telephone as the pandemic continues.