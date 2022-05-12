The Nogales Unified School District governing board has approved the hiring of three elementary school principals to replace those who are retiring or moving on to other positions.
Mariebeth Silva, currently the assistant principal at Wade Carpenter Middle School, was selected as the new principal at Mary L. Welty Elementary School. She'll replace Aissa Bonillas, who was promoted to assistant superintendent, starting July 1.
Silva is a Nogales native who attended NUSD schools and graduated from Nogales High School. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in psychology and masters in secondary education from the University of Arizona. She has worked at NUSD for more than 13 years, nine of which have been as assistant principal at Wade Carpenter Middle School. Prior to her leadership assignment, she taught middle grades language arts.
Joshua Payne, currently the assistant principal at Desert Shadows Middle School, is slated to be the new principal at Robert M. Bracker Elementary. He is replacing current principal Joanne Vigilant.
Prior to joining NUSD three years ago, Payne served as an assistant principal of curriculum for the special education services of the Menta Group. He also filled several leadership roles in the Tucson Unified School District, including elementary Title 1 coordinator and multi-tiered systems of support facilitator, and had experience with summer school programs.
Payne earned his his B.A. in Spanish/Latin American Studies from the University of Arizona and has an M.A. in special education from Plymouth (N.H.) State University.
Saralee Burkett was approved for the principal position at Lincoln Elementary School, replacing current Principal Paul Carlson, who is retiring. Burkett has four years of leadership experience as a principal/administrator designee and summer school principal. She also has a foundation in special education, English Language Acquisition and gifted education.
In addition, Burkett is an adjunct facilitator/student teacher mentor at Pima Community College.
She has a B.A. in elementary education and an M.S. in cross categorical special education, both from the University of Phoenix. She's currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership through Grand Canyon University.
In a news release, Superintendent Fernando Parra said NUSD was very fortunate to have been able to fill the three principal positions with “such highly qualified and dedicated leaders."
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)