Superintendent Fernando Parra of the Nogales Unified School District has been named All-Arizona Superintendent of the Year for Large School Districts for 2021 by the Arizona School Administrators.
“Mr. Parra is especially noted as an inclusive leader who engages others in the decision-making process,” the organization said, noting that NUSD employees participate in committees on safety, insurance/wellness, classroom site funds, teacher and principal evaluation.
In addition, another committee provides input on the district budget and employee compensation and benefits, and the rate at which NUSD teachers renew their contracts exceeds 90 percent.
The association also noted that during the pandemic, Parra convened a group of 60 people, including parents, students, employees and medical professionals, to guide school opening and closure decisions, “easing community tensions” in the process.
The association also noted that two NUSD schools have earned A+ honors and four have gained results-based funding.
“Students and leaders alike have thrived during Mr. Parra’s tenure as superintendent,” the Arizona School Administrators said in an announcement.
Parra is set to retire at the end of the current school year.
He began his tenure with NUSD as a Spanish teacher at Nogales High School, where he also served as the honors coordinator and later as assistant principal. He then served as principal for Mary L. Welty Elementary School for three years before being promoted to principal at NHS.
Parra was promoted to assistant superintendent in March 2011. Three years later, the NUSD governing board unanimously voted to promote him to district superintendent in June 2014.