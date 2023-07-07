Pierson High School and Coronado Elementary School welcomed new principals July 1, after the Nogales Unified School District governing board approved to fill the two positions.
Freddie Villalon took the principal position at Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary School, while Jigar Mehta was hired to lead Pierson high School, as well as NUSD Online.
Superintendent Angel Canto described Villalon as an experienced educator and instructional leader with 27 years of experience as a principal and assistant principal. He holds a bachelor degree in psychology from the University of Arizona and master’s in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Phoenix.
“As a servant leader, he has positively impacted the schools which he has served by improving their letter grade,” Canto said, adding that he is “eager to serve our Coronado school community as an instructional leader and to build strong relationships with staff, students, parents and community members.”
Mehta is an educator with 11 years of experience as a mathematics teacher at Nogales High School. Canto noted that he first worked at Pierson before being transferred to NHS. He obtained his bachelor’s of education in math and science in India, and has a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education.
Canto noted that he has held several leadership roles at NHS, including data coordinator, math specialist and Galileo Assessment coordinator. Prior to his appointment, school counselor Lilian Bernal had been leading PHS as the lead teacher with administrative oversight. With Mehta’s hiring, Bernal will return to her counseling duties at both PHS and NUSD online.
“As the instructional leader, (Mehta) will continue with the excellent work begun at PHS and NUSD Online, building strong relationships with staff, students, parents and community members to ensure academic and cocurriculuar opportunities for all students,” Canto said.
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)