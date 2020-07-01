The Nogales Unified School District says it has set up a new computer lab at its registration office to give parents access to a new online process for registering children for school.
According to NUSD, with enhanced safety protocols in place due to the pandemic, registrations for students new to the district, or changes such as address or phone number updates for existing students, can now be made online at NUSD.k12.az.us.
But if a parent does not have a computing device or internet access, they can visit the computer lab at the NUSD registration office, across the street from the main administration building at 310 Plum St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. There, computer stations and a printer/scanner have been set up at safe distancing, the district said.
“We have taken safety precautions such as installing clear partitions and limiting the number of individuals in the office, and everyone must wear a mask, but we will accommodate those parents who need an in-person registration,” said NUSD Student Services Director Judith Mendoza Jimenez.
The updated processes also apply to students from other districts who attend NUSD schools through open enrollment.
Previously, the district said, parents in those cases had to fill out a form in person and meet face-to-face with a registrar on a yearly basis. Now, students who were registered with NUSD through open enrollment this past year no longer have to renew that request.
“We rolled over those students to this upcoming year so that parents would not have to submit a form for a continuation of their open enrollment requests,” Jimenez said. “The only parents who need to register are those who live within the district and have a student attending NUSD for the first time or someone who now wants to attend NUSD for the first time from another district.”