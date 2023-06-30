The Nogales Unified School District will hold a special election this November to ask voters for two funding requests: approval of a $26 million bond and continuation of its existing 8-percent override.
If approved, the bond would provide the district with additional taxpayer funding for general maintenance and repairs of its facilities, according to the district’s finance director. Continuation of the override would help fund various student programs, as well as recruitment and retention incentives for staff.
During the governing board’s June 12 meeting, administrators noted that the amounts they were seeking in both measures were lower than the limits set by the state: The district could ask for a 15-percent override and a $43 million bond.
“Roughly, we could ask for twice as much as what we’re asking for?” board member Greg Lucero asked district administrators, in reference to the bond measure.
Superintendent Angel Canto confirmed, adding: “We were trying to be sensitive in the community… really keeping in mind what our taxpayer abilities may be.”
“We have always been very conservative when it comes to asking the community for any kind of support,” board member Manuel Ruiz said. “We could’ve gone out for $43 million, but that would have been too much of an ask for our community. I like that we narrowed it down to ($26 million).”
On June 12, the governing board unanimously approved to hold a special election for both measures. Voters will have the final say on Nov. 7.
If approved, Finance Director Clementina Carlyle said, the bond would cost NUSD homeowners about $1.25 per $100 of assessed valued in secondary taxes. For instance, she said, the owner of a home assessed at $105,596 would pay an additional $132.49 per year.
The extra $26 million for the district would go towards facility renovations and repairs. Some of those needs, Carlyle said, include improvements related to roofing, HVAC systems, flooring, playground equipment and athletic facilities in all 10 schools.
Lucero asked if the district would prepare a more specific list of projects for the bond measure, as part of the public engagement process. But an attorney assisting with the bond election advised it was best to keep the plans broad in case needs change in the future.
Instead, voter information pamphlets will include broad language such as renovations, equipment, furnishing, pupil transportation vehicles, etc.
“I think it’s better that we keep it simple because you don’t want to tie yourself to one or two items, and then we can’t do it and it becomes a big issue,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz added that approval of the bond measure would also help NUSD stay competitive with the neighboring Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, which has been expanding and improving its facilities with funding from a $22.5 million bond that SCVUSD voters approved in 2019.
“They’re making their facilities very nice and we need to make sure that our facilities look just as good, so that we’re able to keep out students here so that they don’t leave our district,” he said. “We want to make sure that we have those facilities that are safe for, not just our students, but for our staff that work there.”
Override extension
During the June 12 meeting, Carlyle said the district’s existing 8-percent override will begin phasing out by one-third in fiscal year 2026.
“Unless the voters approve a continuation of the override,” she added.
The purpose, she said, is to, “One: keep salaries competitive for certified and classified staff, and to attract and retain the highest qualified people… Two: to establish and continue existing academic and extracurricular programs for the purpose of maximizing student achievement.”
If voters approve the continuation of the override, it would bring an additional $3.1 million during the first year, according to information provided by the district. That would cost homeowners within NUSD boundaries about $2.19 per $100 of assessed value in secondary taxes.
Voters passed the current budget override in November 2019. During that election, residents voted in favor of both extending the override and increasing it from 6.39 to 8 percent. This year’s override request does not seek to raise the override amount.
Administrators in 2019 said the override would help support extracurricular activities; the senior exhibition; International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP) programs; after-school tutoring; fine arts; the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program; and retention and recruitment of staff.
Of the override dollars used so far, Carlyle told board members, about 43 percent ($1.2 million) has been used for recruitment and retention of certified and classified staff. About 38 percent ($1 million) has funded extracurricular programs.
“It is really the responsibility of the state Legislature to fully fund schools. They don’t do it,” Ruiz said. “And because this community has been so supportive, we’re able to do a lot of things for our children. We’re able to attract and pay and give bonuses to those teachers and those staff members that stay with us.”