The Nogales Unified School District headquarters on Plum Street.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The Nogales Unified School District will hold a special election this November to ask voters for two funding requests: approval of a $26 million bond and continuation of its existing 8-percent override.

If approved, the bond would provide the district with additional taxpayer funding for general maintenance and repairs of its facilities, according to the district’s finance director. Continuation of the override would help fund various student programs, as well as recruitment and retention incentives for staff.



