The Nogales Unified School District says it will offer free summer instruction at all its schools this summer, while also adding elementary-level offerings to the summer slate.
The change in practice – the district generally charges $100 for a session or $200 for a full-year equivalent of high school summer instruction – is meant to “address learning loss associated with the school closure last year in March and any impact this school year due to the COVID-19 (pandemic),” NUSD said in a news release.
Nogales and Pierson high schools will offer online summer school classes from May 24 through June 24 for students currently enrolled in grades 8 through 12.
“These classes include offerings for students who would like to take physical education online, as well as for those who would like to take classes for credit recovery to get back on track for the 2021-2022 school year,” the district said.
In addition, incoming ninth-grade students can take the Transition to Algebra program for elective credit.
Free classes will be offered at both Desert Shadows and Wade Carpenter middle schools for students currently enrolled in grades 6 and 7. The program will run from May 24 through June 17.
“The focus of the program will be on English Language Arts and mathematics to address learning loss in these content areas and prepare students for the next school year,” Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto said in the news release.
The district said both middle schools are identifying students who would benefit from summer school and plan to reach out to parents “over the next week or two to notify them of this opportunity.”
At the elementary level, where summer school has not been offered for several years at NUSD, free classes will be available May 24-June 17 at all six NUSD elementary schools for students currently enrolled in grades K-5.
“Assuming that the percentage of COVID-19 infection permits, these classes will be offered in person, with both transportation and with free breakfast and lunch provided to students,” Canto said in a statement that applies to both elementary and middle school.
And like the middle schools, staff at NUSD elementary schools plan to reach out to parents of children who could benefit from the instruction, Canto added.
Parents of any NUSD student in grades K-12 should contact their child’s school for more information on summer school, the district said.