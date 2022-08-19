Competitive elections are on tap this fall in the Nogales Unified School District and Tubac Fire District.
Two seats on the five-member NUSD governing board are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and four candidates filed in time to get their names on the ballot, according to information provided by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.
The candidates include incumbent Robert Rojas, a former county supervisor, city councilman and NUSD teacher who was elected to the board in 2018; Anne Doan, a longtime local educator at NUSD and Little Red schools; James Manson, a Nogales-based customs broker and youth sports leader; and Patty Muñozcano, whose Facebook page touts her as an advocate for parental rights, school choice and curriculum transparency.
The two winners will join holdover board members Cesar Lopez, Greg Lucero and Manuel Ruiz, whose four-year terms are up in 2024.
The Tubac Fire District also has two seats available on its five-member board in 2022, and three candidates have filed to run, according to the County Elections Office. They are Mindy Maddock, Sandy Johnson and incumbent candidate Herb Wisdom. Incumbent Mike Connelly is not on the ballot.
The winners of the Nov. 8 election will join Peter Benequista, Mary Dahl and Bill Kirkpatrick, who each have two years remaining in their current terms.
Fire and school board races are nonpartisan and do not involve a primary election. Candidates needed to file their paperwork by July 11 to get their name on the general election ballot in November. Write-in candidates had until July 25 to file.
Cancellations on the horizon
School and fire board elections that did not draw enough candidates for a competitive election can be cancelled by the County Board of Supervisors, and the open seats filled by appointment.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, which has three of its five governing board seats up for grabs in 2022, was poised to have a competitive election. However, incumbent candidate John Hays died last weekend, leaving three others in the running.
The three candidates are incumbents Susan Faubion and Rene Ramirez, along with Lourdes Vasquez, who started as a teacher's aide at SCVUSD in 1997 before being rehired in October 2006 as a teacher. Vasquez taught middle school math and served as the alternative education teacher at Calabasas School before retiring in May 2022.
At the Santa Cruz Elementary School District (Little Red School), only incumbent school board members Robert Noon and Ronald Fish signed up to run. The Sonoita Elementary School District (Elgin School) saw a similar situation, in which incumbents Harold Dotson and Nancy Webster were the only candidates to file.
The Patagonia Elementary School District had only one candidate, incumbent Marilyn Miller, register for two open seats. Meanwhile, the Patagonia Unified High School District board has only one registered candidate – Harold Pitt – for three available seats.
Nobody signed up to run for the one open seat on the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District board, which is currently held by Greg Lucero.
The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District also had no takers for its two available governing board seats, and Armando Castillo was the only candidate who met the deadline at the Nogales Suburban Fire District.
Finally, the Rio Rico Fire District has three seats on its five-member board open this election season. However, only incumbents Michael Carlson, Brad Beach and Frank Bejarano filed to run.