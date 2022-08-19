Purchase Access

Competitive elections are on tap this fall in the Nogales Unified School District and Tubac Fire District.

Two seats on the five-member NUSD governing board are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and four candidates filed in time to get their names on the ballot, according to information provided by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.



