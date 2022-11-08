NUSD candidates

NUSD Governing Board candidates, from left: James B. Manson, Anne Doan, Robert Rojas and Patty Muñozcano.

Incumbent candidate Robert Rojas led the field when the first results of the Nogales Unified School District Governing Board election were posted Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Patty Muñozcano was second in the race, in which two of four candidates will win seats on the board. She was followed by Anne Doan and James B. Manson.



