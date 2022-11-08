Incumbent candidate Robert Rojas led the field when the preliminary results of the Nogales Unified School District Governing Board election were posted starting Tuesday night.
Patty Muñozcano was second in the race, in which two of four candidates will win seats on the board. She was followed by Anne Doan and James B. Manson.
According to the county's fourth unofficial tally, run at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, Rojas had 1,828 votes. Muñozcano was next at 1,386, Doan was at 1,246 and Manson at 1,035.
Rojas, 69, is a retired NUSD educator who has served on the governing board since 2019. In his answers to a candidate questionnaire from the NI, Rojas touted the current board's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the district's financial management, which he said has left it "well positioned to actually avoid budget cuts."
Muñozcano is a second-grade teacher at Calabasas School in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District. Running on a campaign slogan of "Saving education," she wrote in response to her questionnaire that "parents should have a final say in what is being taught in the classroom."
Doan, 72, is a retired educator and strong booster of local schools, which she praised for allowing children from economically challenged backgrounds to succeed. "The Nogales community believed that education is what moves children and families from working poor to middle class to affluence," Doan wrote in her NI candidate questionnaire.
Manson, a 51-year-old customs broker, cited his three children at NUSD schools as his motivation for running. He said that if elected, his work for the district would include lobbying the Arizona Legislature for appropriate school funding.
The two general election winners will join holdover board members Cesar Lopez, Greg Lucero and Manuel Ruiz, whose terms are up in 2024.