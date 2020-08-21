After a rollercoaster ride that’s involved temporarily closing in March, reopening in May, then shutting back down in June, the Oasis Cinema now sits above White Park Drive in Nogales with its parking lot empty, doors closed and movie screens dark.
But a new set of guidelines, released earlier this month by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services to indicate when bars, fitness centers and movie theaters can reopen, is bringing a new source of hope for the only movie theater in town.
The new guidelines consist of three classifications for the severity of coronavirus spread in each community, as well as three benchmark metrics that must be met in a businesses’ home county before it can reopen. However, the plan also allows businesses to apply for a special permit to reopen with appropriate safety protocols in place, and the state has already shown some willingness to grant those requests.
“I think two theaters in Phoenix were granted a variance to go ahead and reopen, so that’s what we’re hoping for Nogales,” said Brian Mitchell, whose family owns Oasis Cinema and its parent company Mitchell Theatres.
Speaking on Wednesday, he said the company had filed an application for a variance, “and it’s supposed to take a few days before you can get a yes or no.”
Mitchell explained that Oasis Cinema first closed its doors on March 18, the day after Ducey ordered that all bars, gyms and movie theaters shut down temporarily if there were any positive COVID-19 cases in their counties.
The theater then reopened on May 22, operating under limited capacity, social distancing measures and only a few, staggered showtimes on the weekends.
During that time, the theater offered $4 screenings of vintage movies, an effort meant to regenerate enthusiasm for moviegoing while offering affordable prices in a tough economy.
Tim Carter, general manager at the cinema, said those efforts didn’t bring much success, considering they only had between 20 to 40 customers per day at a theater than can seat from 40 to 80 people per showing.
“I thought that most of it was because people were still a little bit skittish about coming back out during the middle of the pandemic,” Carter said. “But we’ve also been getting some comments on Facebook about, ‘Why do we need to go and pay $4 for a movie that we can watch at home for free?’”
While the effort didn’t bring the response they had hoped for, Carter said it was still worthwhile to try to reconnect with the community.
But those reconnection efforts were cut short after Ducey ordered a week-long curfew starting May 29 in response to violent protests occurring in other Arizona cities. Mitchell said that staff planned to reopen the Oasis after that curfew ended, but another state order on June 29 mandated that certain businesses, including theaters, close again.
The theater was next set to reopen on the weekend of Aug. 14. However, staff took to the Oasis Cinema Facebook page three days prior to cancel the reopening based on new state guidelines released that day.
Those guidelines included three community spread levels – minimal, moderate and severe – with indoor theaters allowed to reopen to 50-percent capacity once their community reaches the “moderate” level.
That meant achieving the benchmarks of two weeks with fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, two weeks with a positive test rate below 10 percent, and two weeks with hospital visits for COVID-like illness below 10 percent.
“I was disappointed with the benchmarks, as well,” one Facebook user commented on the theater’s post. “Even with the testing blitz, we just don’t have enough people testing to bring the percentage down quick enough.”
Another commenter hoped for better news in the future, saying: “Can’t wait. It’s a nice stress reliever to get to go to the movies and put other problems on the back burner for a couple of hours.”
On Thursday, data posted by the Arizona Department Health Services showed that Santa Cruz County had achieved the hospital visits benchmark for the two weeks leading up to Aug. 8 – the most recent two-week period for which data was available. However, it met the standards for new cases and positivity rates for only one of the two weeks.
The long haul
Mitchell said that as of Wednesday, 11 of 15 theaters owned by his family’s company throughout seven states had been allowed to reopen. Still, the chain’s finances – particularly those at Oasis Cinema – are not looking very promising.
“Overall, our revenue is down 60 to 70 percent from a year ago, on the whole chain. Oasis would be worse than that because we’ve been closed longer,” Mitchell said.
In recent weeks, at least three Facebook users commented on Oasis Cinema’s page to ask staff to set up a drive-in theater on their property in the meantime – something that some theaters have opted to do in other cities and states.
Mitchell said they decided to not change their operations to an outdoor movie theater after hearing from friends in the industry that those operations hadn’t been very successful, and that it only took a couple of weeks for the interest to wind down.
Instead, the cinema opted for curbside popcorn and concession sales on the weekends – such as the one planned for this Saturday – to keep part of their operations going while hoping for the state’s OK to open its doors.
“It’s a great way to kind of get the community back involved, missing their movie theater popcorn. It also let’s us bring back some of the staff,” Mitchell said.
Even so, Carter, the theater manager, said those sales have decreased in recent weeks.
“The response at the beginning when we started to do that was very good. The first time that we had a sale, we sold up to 160 bags (of popcorn),” Carter said. “Then we started doing it every Saturday and each time the turnout would get lower and lower, so we just decided to do it every other Saturday.”
Looking forward, Mitchell said he is hopeful that Oasis Cinema will be granted a state permit to reopen during the pandemic, and added that when they do return to business, there would soon be more showings of new movies.
“You just have to make it through the tough times, and when you do, there’s usually good times on the other side of it,” he said, adding that he understands some people may be hesitant to return as customers before a vaccine is available.
“We’re in it for the long haul, so we’ll get through it together,” he said.