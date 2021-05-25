Jeremy Brinton, the Nogales Police Department officer who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19 last Thursday evening, is remembered by colleagues as a reliable man who loved to serve his community.
“Jeremy was like a big bear,” said NPD Officer Victor Heatherington, representative of the union that represents the department’s officers. “When you saw him, he was intimidating-looking. But once you got to talking to him, you found out that he had a heart of gold.”
Brinton, 40, was always quick to volunteer to work during community events and lend a helping hand to his colleagues, Heatherington said. And when he was off the clock, Brinton was a family man who enjoyed teaching his youngest daughters how to work on a motorcycle and fix things in general.
“He was honorable, responsible and dedicated to the community,” Heatherington said, adding that he hopes the public will remember him “as the son that they just lost.”
Brinton, an 18-year veteran of NPD, died on Friday at a hospital in Tucson. He is survived by his wife Denise and four children.
According to NPD, Brinton was struck at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Thursday while working an off-duty assignment on Interstate 19 in connection with the ongoing State Route 189 construction project.
Brinton was stabilized and airlifted to the Banner University Medical Center Trauma Center. He made it through the night, but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
On Friday night, community members and fellow law enforcement officers gathered outside the Nogales Police Department for a candlelight vigil in Brinton’s honor. During the Nogales High School graduation ceremony that evening, Principal Tim Colgate asked the audience to remember Brinton during a moment of silence, and noted that one of Brinton’s sons was among the school’s Class of 2021.
Brinton himself was a 1999 graduate of Rio Rico High School. He previously attended Wade Carpenter Middle School in Nogales.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into Brinton’s death, and in a statement provided Friday, a department spokesman said he was standing outside of his patrol car when he was struck by a vehicle with two occupants.
“Impairment has been ruled out as a cause, however, the crash is still under investigation,” the statement said.
On Monday morning, NPD Chief Roy Bermudez said the department is planning to hold two days of memorial services for Brinton at the beginning of next month, though they had not yet determined the specifics.