As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in the state and worldwide, there have still been no infections detected in Santa Cruz County.
And according to Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, no one in the county had been tested for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
“That we are aware of, no tests have come from Santa Cruz County to the state lab,” he said during a County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.
“Public health officials are still saying it’s a low risk, so nobody needs to panic yet,” Terrell said during the meeting, clarifying that while it’s a low risk for healthy individuals, but “we still have to keep an eye out” for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said during a news conference on Monday afternoon that there have been six cases of coronavirus in the state so far: two in Maricopa County, three in Pinal County and one in Pima County.
A total of 56 people had been tested for the disease, according to the ADHS website. There have been no deaths in Arizona so far that have been attributed to the virus, also known as COVID-19.
“While it’s impossible to predict the number of cases we may have, the number of cases could be similar to a flu season in Arizona,” Christ said, adding later that there have been about 28,000 flu cases in the state this year, “but normally we are somewhere in the high thousands to tens of thousands of cases.”
She also acknowledged that the number of officially reported coronavirus cases is “the tip of the iceberg,” since many people don’t seek health care for respiratory illnesses.
Speaking at the same news conference, Gov. Doug Ducey said the state was not asking organizers of crowd-attracting events to cancel them, and instead is leaving that decision up to the individual organizers.
In one example, the organizers of the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books announced Monday that they were cancelling this year’s event after more than 100 participating authors dropped out due to virus concerns.
Terrell, the Santa Cruz County health services director, said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak is “an ever-changing dynamic right now,” and said his office is getting updates from the state on a daily basis.
Asked about symptoms to look out for, Terrell said shortness of breath or a cough, along with travel to an affected area, are the indicators that officials are using to determine whether people should be tested.
As for preventative measures, he reiterated calls for people to wash their hands thoroughly, avoid touching their face, and to cough/sneeze either into their sleeve or into a tissue that is immediately thrown away.
If people don’t have immediate access to a sink for hand-washing, they should use hand-sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol content. And Terrell said people should disinfect surfaces with Lysol or Clorox wipes – a practice that has caused some local retailers to run short of supplies.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” he advised, noting that the infected person in Pima County stayed home and didn’t have a lot of contact with others while they were symptomatic.
Later in Tuesday’s meeting, Sheriff Antonio Estrada said the coronavirus “would be a nightmare for us” at the county jail, “so we’re being extra careful on who we accept, and how we screen people and how we vet people.”
The jail has typically housed detainees from outside Santa Cruz County through arrangements and agreements with the U.S. Marshal and the City of Tucson.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that nearly 120,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 4,200 have died. It the United States, more than 700 people have tested positive and at least 27 have died, “with one state after another recording its first infections in quick succession,” the AP reported.
The Arizona Department of Health Services webpage with coronavirus information is at www.azhealth.gov/coronavirus.