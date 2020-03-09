Preventative measures

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, coronavirus is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, the ADHS said, is to:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.