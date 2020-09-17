The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality took to social media on Monday afternoon, warning Nogales residents to avoid all contact with water in the Nogales Wash after a sewage overflow was reported coming from south of the border.
But by early Tuesday morning, a county official confirmed during the board of supervisors meeting that the source of the leak had been found and fixed.
“Apparently there was a contractor doing some work in Mexico and they removed a plug from one of the laterals,” said Ray Sayre, the county emergency management director, adding that the plug was later reinstalled. “We’re going to keep a close eye on that, for sure, but it looks like we’re out of the woods.”
Sayre said that the sewage leak began on Saturday, spilling about 2 million gallons of raw sewage into the north-flowing Nogales Wash every day before the issue was reported on Monday afternoon and fixed soon after.
He added that the county public information officer had received emails from residents concerned about whether the incident could have contaminated the area’s water system.
But both Sayre and ADEQ spokeswoman Caroline Oppleman said there was no reason to believe the public water system had been affected by the incident.
“The water source for public water systems in Nogales is deep groundwater wells,” Oppleman said, adding that water systems are regularly monitored under federal standards.
“We’ve been through this before, so we’re just going to keep a close eye on that situation,” Sayre said.
In January 2019, ADEQ warned that sewage from Mexico had begun seeping into the Nogales Wash after pumps feeding the Los Alisos wastewater treatment plant in Nogales, Sonora failed. As the repairs dragged on, the problem lingered throughout much of the year, prompting more warnings from ADEQ and complaints from the Nogales, Ariz. municipal government.