Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for feral hogs in Rio Rico and to report any sightings to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A pair of pigs was last seen on the west side of Interstate 19, south of Rio Rico High School, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday. Anyone who sees the animals is asked to call the USDA at (602) 870-2081 so that they can be captured and relocated.
According to AZGFD spokesman Mark Hart, feral hogs damage natural resources and compete with native wildlife, such as javelina, for food sources.
They pose a threat to humans and pets, as well, he said.
“Just like with other wild animals, they can become aggressive if they get accustomed to getting fed, or get cornered,” Hart said, adding: “Feral pigs also reproduce very quickly and are very difficult to eradicate from the landscape once established.”