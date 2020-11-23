In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, public health and government officials – locally and nationwide – began urging the public to celebrate the national holiday responsibly by scaling down their normal routines in light of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, during its Nov. 17 meeting, asked that local residents strictly practice the recommended safety guidelines, or avoid the family get-togethers overall, to prevent spread of COVID-19 within the community.
“I know it’s a day that we are traditionally gathered with families, but I think that this is a year that you need to consider making a sacrifice so that next year… everyone can be at the dinner table,” Supervisor Bruce Bracker said. “If that means that everybody is going to get together via Zoom, like we are in my family, then so be it.”
Supervisors Manuel Ruiz and Rudy Molera took a slightly looser approach in reminding the public to take precautions over the holiday, urging them to simply follow the necessary precautions.
“Be outside, and if you’re going to be inside, try to social distance as much as possible,” Ruiz said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a Nov. 19 news briefing, also urged Americans to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, citing more than a million
COVID-19 infections in the United States over the previous seven days.
Instead of traveling to gather with extended family, the CDC urged individuals to celebrate the holiday with only those in their immediate households.
That message seemed to resonate with at least one Santa Cruz County resident, retiree Maria Cruz Corella of Nogales, who said her family’s Thanksgiving traditions changed entirely in response to the pandemic.
“We usually get together with one of my kids. He brings both families together, ours and his wife’s, but not this year,” Cruz said. “They are going to stay alone at their house with their kids, my husband and I will be alone, and everyone else in their own homes.”
Although the thought of missing out on the quality time with her grandkids and the rest of the family was saddening for her, she agreed that it was most important to put everyone’s health and safety first.
“It’s sad, especially for one who doesn’t have much time left, to not have that family union,” she said. “But it’s something we have to live with, so we’ll have to communicate through phone calls and Skype.”
Rebecca, a 20-year-old Nogales resident who didn’t want to give her last name, found herself in a more fortunate situation and didn’t have to consider changing her family’s Thanksgiving traditions in any major way.
“I would wake up early in the morning, turn on the fireplace with my family, and we watch the Thanksgiving parade first, then start preparing the food,” she said, adding that she usually only celebrates with three family members living in the same household.
The only difference this year? “I have to work, but that’s OK,” she said.
Carlos Menendez, a 37-year-old from Tucson who traveled to Nogales for work on Monday morning, said his plans were also remaining the same this year, though a bit more thought went into that decision.
He said that his family and friends all follow the recommended safety guidelines during their daily lives, so they all felt confident that they’re in good health to celebrate the holiday together.
“My usual plans for Thanksgiving is just to cook a good meal, sit down with my family and just have a good time,” he said, adding that he had the same plan for this year. “As long as no one’s got a fever or is presenting any symptoms or anything like that, then I don’t see a big deal.”
One woman walking into Safeway on Monday morning said she hadn’t considered making any changes to her family’s Thanksgiving holiday.
“I have cooked Thanksgiving for my family basically my entire life and I’m not changing that,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “There’s nothing in this world that’s going to change the way that I live my life. I’m never going to live in fear.”