On a gray evening in Nogales, Sonora, Marisol García closed her eyes and lifted her hands in prayer.

Just south of the border fence, García stood among dozens of people gathered Sunday to commemorate the killing of José Antonio Elena Rodríguez.

Taide Elena speaks about her grandson, José Antonio Elena Rodríguez.
A memorial on Calle Internacional in Nogales, Sonora commemorates José Antonio Elena Rodríguez at the location where he was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent in 2012.
Luis Parra, who served as a lawyer for the Elena Rodríguez family, leans against a mural of José Antonio Elena Rodríguez, a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Taide Elena, the grandmother of José Antonio Elena Rodríguez, comforts María Guadalupe Güereca, the mother of Sergio Adrian Hernandez Güerica. Both youths were shot and killed by Border Patrol agents from the other side of the border fence.


