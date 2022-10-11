On a gray evening in Nogales, Sonora, Marisol García closed her eyes and lifted her hands in prayer.
Just south of the border fence, García stood among dozens of people gathered Sunday to commemorate the killing of José Antonio Elena Rodríguez.
Ten years earlier, a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Nogales, Ariz. fired 16 bullets through the border fence and into Mexico – striking the teenager 10 times in the back and head. It would take investigative reporting, a federal indictment, two federal criminal trials and a civil suit for the family and public to finally learn the details of what happened that night.
García, a mother of three from Mexico City, traveled more than 1,000 miles to attend last weekend’s anniversary ceremony. But she’s also seeking her own answers.
In June 2021, a Border Patrol agent shot García above her right eyebrow in Nogales, Ariz. shortly after she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of undocumented migrants. She was treated in Tucson, and then deported.
Today, García still suffers from the bullet fragment lodged in her forehead: Headaches, lapses in memory. At times, she said, she loses her vision. Standing in solidarity with the Elena Rodríguez family helps.
“It gives me a lot of strength,” García said.
But more than a year later, she still doesn’t know why she was shot. Federal officials have declined to provide the NI any updates on a federal investigation into García’s shooting; in fact, the U.S. Department of Justice has not confirmed whether an investigation even exists.
“I’m fed up with these deaths,” said Taide Elena, the grandmother of José Antonio Elena Rodriguez, addressing crowds at Karam Park on Saturday. “No more deaths.”
And as the Elena Rodríguez family marked a decade since the 16-year-old boy was killed, other local cases – cases like García’s – remain vague to the public.
“They haven’t told me anything,” García said quietly.
‘Years of struggle’
After Elena Rodríguez was fatally shot in 2012, protests rippled through Nogales, Sonora.
“They’re 10 years of struggle, 10 years that every month we’re here, at the cross of my son,” said Aracelis Rodríguez, José Antonio’s mother, Sunday night.
In the years that followed the shooting, multiple criminal trials unfolded against Lonnie Swartz, the Border Patrol agent who’d shot the 16-year-old boy.
Swartz, who ultimately faced no jail or prison time for the shooting, testified that he’d shot Elena Rodríguez in self-defense.
Evidence shows Swartz shot the boy from three different spots along the fence over a span of 34 seconds. At one point, Swartz testified in court, he re-loaded his weapon to continue shooting.
A 22-foot-tall fence separated Swartz from Elena Rodríguez, along with a 14-foot-tall hill in Nogales, Sonora. Still, Swartz argued that Elena Rodríguez had been throwing rocks while two alleged drug smugglers attempted to climb the fence nearby.
In 2015, a federal grand jury in Tucson indicted Swartz on a second-degree murder charge, though he was later acquitted. In 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office re-tried him on manslaughter charges; a jury found Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but failed to reach a verdict on an additional voluntary manslaughter charge.
Late in 2018, the USAO announced it would not attempt to prosecute Swartz a third time.
On Saturday, organizers sang, rapped, and spoke in memory of Elena Rodríguez and others shot by Border Patrol agents. Alan Parra, a musician from Nogales, was a teenager at the time of the shooting – slightly younger than Elena Rodríguez himself. Standing in Karam Park on Saturday, he remembered a passionate outcry at the time.
Alfredo Morales stood on the edge of Karam Park, watching the rally from afar. Morales, who’s lived in Nogales for more than three decades, said he was glad to see protests continuing in the wake of Elena Rodríguez’s death, and expressed disappointment over the lack of a guilty verdict for Swartz.
“And it’s not going to happen,” he predicted.
And even after a Supreme Court ruling barred the Elena Rodríguez family from suing Swartz, the mother and grandmother of José Antonio have continued to demand reform.
Luis Parra, who has served as an attorney for the Elena Rodríguez family, said the responsibility now falls on Congress – that the court’s ruling instructed federal lawmakers to create legislation for cross-border shootings.
“The Supreme Court did nothing for border residents,” Parra said, speaking to the NI at Karam Park. “However, there was an instruction by the U.S. Supreme Court to have Congress create a law. So that injustices like this, and situations where people should be allowed their day in court are allowed their day in court.”
Opaque responses
The case of Marisol García – the woman who was shot in the summer of 2021 – is one of several local officer-involved shootings that have remained opaque to the public.
In February 2019, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer shot and critically injured 21-year-old Angel Mendivil Perez at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.
A CBP media release at the time stated that Mendivil was traveling southbound when he “accelerated the vehicle towards Mexico” during inspection. At that time, CBP said, an officer discharged his weapon.
But three years after the shooting, federal officials remain silent. In March, the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to provide comment to the NI. The FBI did not respond to an inquiry, nor did CBP.
Mendivil, a U.S. citizen, filed a civil suit against the government. His complaint asserts that Mendivil himself has unanswered questions about the shooting.
“He has not been able to obtain information of the precise location of the shooter or of his vehicle at the point of impact,” the complaint states.
Like García, Mendivil described a life-altering head injury resulting from the shooting.
And a third recent shooting still lacks answers or details. In Sept. of 2020, a Border Patrol agent fatally shot 25-year-old Alejandro Beltran Figueroa in the Patagonia Mountains. In a release, CBP said Figueroa had allegedly stabbed an agent multiple times.
For that case also, the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on whether an investigation was ongoing.
A pending suit
In December 2021, García, represented by attorney Eugene Iredale, filed a notice of claim against the U.S. government – the first step in establishing a lawsuit.
Speaking over the phone Monday, Iredale predicted that he’d file suit within four weeks.
Iredale said he’d received a similar silence from the federal government in terms of whether anyone was investigating the shooting.
“We know of no current investigation. And we’ve not been informed with anything,” he said.
Concerning García, he added: “You would think a woman with a bullet in her head would at least have a right to know.”
On Sunday evening, alongside García, the Elena Rodríguez family, friends, and civil rights advocates joined hands, sang, and laid crosses on the cool sidewalk.
Maria Guadalupe Güereca, who’d traveled from the state of Chihuahua, picked up a microphone. She wore a T-shirt bearing the picture of a dark-haired boy and the phrase, “Rest in peace, Keko.”
Her 15-year-old son, Sergio Adrián Hernández Güereca, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Texas in 2010. Standing in El Paso, the agent had shot Güereca through the fence. Eventually, the Supreme Court ruled that the agent could not be sued.
Addressing the silent crowd, Güereca acknowledged the difficulty she faced attending such events.
“But look, here I am,” she said.