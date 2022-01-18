Within the past month, two dog owners have offered up their pets to assist with local search and rescue missions. In both cases, those efforts reaped results.
Two days before Christmas, a great Pyranees helped locate and rescue an elderly woman who became lost in Tubac. And on Jan. 8, a former family Labrador from Nogales, Ariz. discovered the bodies of four missing people in Nogales, Sonora.
One search led to a reunion filled with relief. The other further highlighted a crisis of missing loved ones.
The searches differed in scope, location and outcome. But speaking to the NI last week, both owners expressed one common reaction: admiration for the animals, who helped bring closure in dire situations.
Bongo and the Buscadores
On Jan. 5, a yellow Labrador named Bongo left his home in Arizona. His owner, Fernando Medina, had donated the dog to the Buscadoras de la Frontera Nogales – a Sonora-based organization that searches for missing people.
By the next day, Bongo was successfully performing the work Medina believes the dog was destined to do: he discovered two clandestine graves containing four bodies.
Equipped with shovels, Buscadoras conducts grassroots searches in the Nogales, Sonora region. The organization frequently underscores that its intent is not to find guilty parties, but to recover loved ones.
“We don’t come looking for who did it, or why they did it,” the group writes on many of its Facebook posts. “We only want to know where you left (the person).”
And with Bongo’s assistance, the Buscadoras have continued to make that happen.
Shortly after noon on Jan. 6, searchers were broadcasting a pixelated cellphone video from a hilly area in Nogales, Sonora. According to a volunteer narrating the announcement, the bodies found there were recently deceased.
One individual wore grey Dickies pants, a black T-shirt bearing the Ecco logo in white-and-red letters. He was thin. Another was found wearing a crimson sweatshirt, a navy blue jacket and black Adidas pants. His eyes were light colored and his hair was short.
According to the volunteer, he bore a heart-shaped tattoo on his left side.
The remaining two bodies were reportedly unclothed.
The Buscadoras didn’t hesitate to mention their new searcher and his role in the recovery effort.
“(Bongo) is already part of our group,” Buscadoras wrote on its Facebook page that afternoon. “And he will bring a lot of peace to many families.”
A history of searching
The Jan. 6 discovery wasn’t Bongo’s first. A friend of Medina had trained the brown-eyed, yellow Labrador to search for lost people. Bongo, who’s now about 2 years old, responded well to the training. When a man went missing in the Catalina Wash – a remote stream in Arizona near Oracle – Bongo was the one to recover him.
Then, for months, Bongo lived and behaved like a normal dog. He lived with Medina, fathered a litter of puppies, and his searching endeavors were reduced to picking up clothing and food scraps off the ground.
Still, Medina said he couldn’t shake the idea of donating his pet to a larger cause. He dreamt about it. He wondered if the Labrador could assist people with disabilities.
And in December, the crisis of missing people hit close to home for Medina. While reading about a missing man on the Buscadoras Facebook page, he recognized the face. Years ago in Rio Rico, the two had played football together.
“I was in high school with him. He’s younger than me,” Medina said.
By the new year, Bongo had joined the Buscadoras.
Babu and the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team
Days before Christmas, Landon Pearson was walking his dog through Tubac when he noticed police officers gathered in the area. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing woman in the Barrio de Tubac neighborhood. She was 96 years old.
So Pearson offered up what he could: the searching abilities of his dog, Babu.
Babu, Pearson said, has experience that might differ from that of the average pet: the 5-year-old dog worked on a farm in South Dakota, where she herded goats and chickens. Later, the two moved to Colorado, where Pearson said she delved into outdoors adventures and snow search exercises – “truly a sight one must experience to appreciate.”
Those skills are natural for a dog like Babu: great Pyrenees are working dogs, capable of staving off “sheep-stealing wolves and other predators,” according to the American Kennel Club.
With the approval of the missing woman’s family, Babu sniffed a sweater to catch her scent. That evening, the temperature was set to dip into the low 40s – and Pearson said he and Babu were aware of the impending nightfall.
Babu doesn’t live in Tubac: Pearson said he and his wife often visit the area, where Pearson’s mother-in-law lives. But while it’s not Babu’s year-round home, that didn’t prevent her from finding a missing person.
That night, Babu tracked down the woman in a “heavily weeded area,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman, Pearson said, was tired, but ultimately reunited with her family.
The search – one of Babu’s quickest ones yet – brought a sense of pride for Pearson. Owning Babu, he added, feels like “the best thing in the world.”
“She is just the sweetest, most kind and best family member you could ever dream of,” he said.
It felt good, he added, to know a life had been saved.
‘Doing his job’
These days, Medina likes to keep tabs of Bongo’s whereabouts through an app. While the Labrador lives in a different home, and traverses through a different country, he hasn’t been forgotten.
Like any pet, Medina told the NI, Bongo was, and is, a family member.
“He’s missed,” Medina said. But, he added, there’s a feeling of pride when he thinks of Bongo. “Because he’s doing his function, he’s doing his job.”
That job is one that can seem never-ending.
Days after discovering the clandestine graves, the Buscadoras found another missing person in a nearby area – he was wearing a red Hollister sweatshirt with a black tank top, black Adidas pants and red boxers with the NBA logo, according to a volunteer narrating a Facebook Live video.
As wind blew and the video’s reception faltered, the volunteer urged those with information to contact the group anonymously.
And missing persons efforts continue – both in Arizona and Sonora – the animals’ roles in those efforts are not lost on Medina nor Pearson.
“(Bongo) is giving more peace to families by finding disappeared people,” Medina said.