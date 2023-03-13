Jaime

Jaime Higuera, who specializes in Sinaloan cuisine, opened his own food truck, The Higos Coffee and Chilorios, last October.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The busy roadway heading out of Nogales toward Patagonia – State Route 82 – can be a somewhat unsuspecting spot to find regional Sinaloan cuisine.

But several months ago, Jaime Higuera set out to change that.

truck

The Higos Coffee and Chilorios awaits customers at its usual location on Patagonia Highway.
Prepping

Six days a week, The Higos Coffee and Chilorios – a food truck stationed on Patagonia Highway across from Circle K – doles out burritos, tacos, soups, coffees and boba teas, among other homemade dishes and drinks.
handing burrito

Staff prep burritos at The Higos Coffee and Chilorios Monday.


Tags

