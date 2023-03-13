The busy roadway heading out of Nogales toward Patagonia – State Route 82 – can be a somewhat unsuspecting spot to find regional Sinaloan cuisine.
But several months ago, Jaime Higuera set out to change that.
“I wanted to do something different, and with the seasoning of Mexico,” he told the NI Monday morning.
Last October, Higuera opened The Higos Coffee and Chilorios, a food truck situated across from the Circle K on Patagonia Highway in Nogales. Behind the truck, a squat, one-story building provides a dining space for visitors. Next door, Higuera operates his second business, selling supplies for commercial vehicles.
Higuera isn’t new to the restaurant industry – he once worked as a cook at the nearby Denny’s, and he always held an interest in cooking. But the newfound business delves far deeper into his family roots.
“The ‘Higos’ is because of my name, Higuera,” he said, gesturing toward the colorful logo plastered onto his black-and-white truck.
And the second part of the name nods to Higuera’s flagship dish: chilorio, a Sinaloa-style pork that’s been cooked until it falls apart. A red sauce, spiked with chiles, cumin and oregano, is then mixed into the tenderized meat.
It’s a complex creation, and if it’s not handled correctly, Higuera said, it can turn bitter and unappetizing.
The rich chilorio Higuera doled out Monday afternoon, wrapped in a pillowy flour tortilla, is a staple dish in his home state of Sinaloa. The recipe is particularly native to Mocorito, a small municipality northwest of Culiacan.
But here in Santa Cruz County, Higuera noted, he hasn’t seen much recognition for the dish: So far, he estimates about three of the customers he’s asked have been familiar with it.
That, he said, is part of the reason he cooks it.
Growing up, Higuera said, he absorbed his culinary skills from his own grandparents, who owned livestock; each weekend, they spent painstaking hours slaughtering the animals.
Then, they cooked.
“I learned with them,” he recalled, listing the dishes he’d grown up preparing: Chicharrones, chorizo, and of course, chilorio.
Creating options
On Monday morning, a customer sat in the sun, waiting for his order.
“Did you get your salsas already?” a staff member asked.
The man nodded, clutching two plastic containers of brightly colored blends.
The salsas, and the spice blends, Higuera explained, are made in house. One, a creamy salsa verde, combines garlic, chile and lime, laden with fresh cilantro leaves. Another incorporates pico de pájaro – a thin, bright red chile. That blend, Higuera said, is mixed into the feta omelet he dishes out: studded with pieces of squash, bell pepper, mint and parsley.
Aside from the Sinaloa-inspired dishes, Higos explores other directions, too, offering coffee and espresso. Somewhere along the way, he added boba, or tapioca milk tea, to the menu.
Locally, Higuera explained, he’d noticed a need for a business like his own: Often, he pointed out, people in Santa Cruz County end up crossing into Nogales, Sonora in search of more options. Here, he said, he strives to create “something equal” to what’s offered across the line – “so people don’t cross,” he added, “and they have it here.”