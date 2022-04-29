Last Friday morning, Chi’s Flores on Morley Avenue was overflowing with product: birdcages, ceramic figurines of saints, and, its main item, floral arrangements made from fabric.
But something was missing, according to employee Rebeca Casteñada.
“There are no people,” she remarked.
Chi’s wasn’t completely empty Friday afternoon. Casteñada assisted shoppers every now and then as they combed through fluffy, fabric carnations and roses. Essentially, she’s the store’s only employee at the moment; it wouldn’t make sense to hire someone else with such low turnout, she said.
It’s been nearly six months since the border reopened to non-essential travel from Mexico into the United States. And while visitors from Sonora have returned and many of the previously dormant stores in downtown Nogales have sprung back to life, one stretch of Morley Avenue looks much the same as it did during the 20 months of travel restrictions.
On the block of Morley between East and Court streets, at the northern edge of the downtown shopping district, staff at the handful of open stores who spoke to the NI late last week observed a similar trend: business is back, but not at pre-pandemic levels.
Not even close, Casteñada said. Asked how business has been, she didn’t sugarcoat it.
“Very ugly,” she replied. “Very fatal.”
“It’s still here,” she said of the store, where she’s worked for nearly 30 years. “People come in. But, (it’s) really alone.”
Chi’s sits on the 150-250 block of Morley Avenue, where many storefronts remain shuttered, hidden beneath metal security gates.
Of those that remain open: a sporting goods store filled with baseball hats, a shop selling women’s shapewear, a wholesale spot with bike tires and guitars displayed in its windows.
Compared to other shops on Morley, this particular stretch of businesses is farther from the pedestrian ports of entry, where visitors from Mexico often cross for shopping trips.
On Thursday, about 23 of the 31 storefronts on the east side of Morley, from the border to East Street, were open for business. At the same time, only five of the 15 storefronts between East and Court streets were active that afternoon.
But Casteñada expressed doubts on whether Chi’s location was affecting the low turnout of shoppers. In previous years, the store had rented a property closer to the port of entry, expecting more foot traffic. That didn’t happen.
“People go where they want,” she added.
Some bounce-back
This block of Morley isn’t completely devoid of shoppers.
Monday afternoon, beneath the hot sun, Rosa María Romero was browsing items outside Numero Uno, a clothing store about 10 storefronts south of the flower shop where Casteñada works. Shops on this side of the border, she explained, offer a wide variety.
“Shoes, sneakers,” she said.
Romero said she also crosses north from Nogales, Sonora to buy ice cream – which she sells back in Mexico. But during the pandemic, when the border was closed, that was no longer a possibility.
On Monday, however, she was back, seeing if she could find a T-shirt for her brother’s birthday.
A little farther south, Natalia Diaz was holding down the fort at Sol Discounts, a hardware, general and retail store still on the north side of the East Street intersection – the apparently arbitrary divide between the relatively healthy and still-suffering segments of Morley. Once the border reopened, Diaz said, she’d noticed some more movement – but staff, she said, had been hoping for more.
When asked about the factors behind the slow movement, Diaz pointed to the visa process for travelers from Mexico. Some clients who’d previously visited Sol, she said, had informed her they were still waiting for the documents that would allow them to cross north again.
“We talk,” she said of her long-time customers, noting she’d been working at Sol for decades.
Data from the U.S. State Department mirrors that trend. According to a calculator on the department’s website, people applying for a visitor’s visa at the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora can expect to wait 634 calendar days before an appointment – at least 21 months.
Visa services, the department wrote on its site, are “very limited in availability.”
In the numbers
Federal data also reflects what Castañeda and Diaz say they’ve observed: inbound crossings have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
In March 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics recorded more than 209,000 inbound pedestrian crossings at Nogales ports of entry. That’s up from previous months during the pandemic, but still not quite as high as March 2019, when the BTS documented more than 287,000 pedestrian crossings.
City of Nogales financial reports also detail more revenue coming in through sales tax collections. In February 2022, the city collected more than $939,400 in local sales tax. That’s nearly twice as much as its February 2021 report, when Nogales collected just over $467,000. While sales tax can sometimes serve as a metric for economic activity within a city, the increase can be attributed to various other factors – inflation being one of them.
Meanwhile, the action at Twin’s Sports, housed in the same building as Numero Uno, has been dwindling for years, according to owner Insoon Kim – well before the pandemic hit.
“Every year, from 2008, down, down, down,” she said, standing in the well-stocked sporting goods store last Friday.
When a Big 5 Sporting Goods opened on Mariposa Road, she added, that didn’t help business. That was in 2016.
The data shows that before 2008, pedestrian crossings were, as Kim asserted, significantly higher for the Nogales area.
About 20 years ago, in 2002, the BTS was recording more than twice the number of inbound pedestrian crossings that Nogales is seeing today. In March of that year, the federal government documented more than 472,000 pedestrian crossings in Nogales.
In some cases, Kim added, her store has stopped ordering items altogether. But they’re continuing to market and display their main product: Major League Baseball caps.
Marked down by 50 percent, dozens of hats – bearing logos of the Phillies, Dodgers, Astros – lined the shelves. Kim said she takes care to supply all teams to appeal to her clients, who want variety.
“In Tucson, they sell only Arizona teams. My customers (come) from Mexico, they don’t care,” she laughed. “That’s why we have a lot of caps, we have all teams.”
Both Kim and Casteñada noted that things could still improve for businesses on Morley.
“With time, people are going to begin (returning) again, I believe,” Casteñada said. “They’ll return.”