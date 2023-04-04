An eighth-grade girl was arrested and charged with two felony offenses after a message that threatened a mass shooting was found on a bathroom wall at Desert Shadows Middle School on Tuesday.
In addition, the names of two other eighth-grade girls were referred to the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution, according to a news release from Sheriff David Hathaway.
The girl who was arrested was charged with making terrorist threats, a Class 3 felony, and disruption of an educational institution, a Class 6 felony.
Hathaway did not release the names of any of the students, citing their age. He said the investigation is ongoing.
According to the sheriff’s news release, staff at DSMS became aware of the threat at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A message about the incident was posted to the school’s Facebook page at 3:33 p.m. that afternoon.
“The threat was written in a girl's restroom and was reported before the end of the fifth period,” read the message, which was signed by Principal Chris Miranda.
“Law enforcement was immediately notified and officers were dispatched to the school. Students and staff sheltered in place and were not allowed to proceed to the sixth and last period of the day while the credibility of the message was being assessed and investigated,” Miranda wrote, adding that after-school activities were cancelled for the day “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Sheriff's Office planned to have personnel on campus at DSMS on Wednesday "to support a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff," the message said.
The threat at Desert Shadows follows similar incidents at three local high schools.
On the afternoon of Friday, March 17, a sheriff’s deputy reported that a threat of a shooting had been written on a bathroom wall at Rio Rico High School. School officials notified parents of the incident shortly before school began on Monday, March 20, and said the threat had been deemed non-credible.
However, after an airdrop message that officials described as “alarming” began circulating on campus on March 20, RRHS students and staff were told to shelter in place. There were no more reported incidents that day at the school.
That same day, a post-it note discovered in a restroom at Nogales High School warned that a shooting would take place at NHS on March 23. On March 22, the Nogales Unified School District issued its first public statement about the threat, saying police had investigated and determined that it wasn’t credible.
That episode was followed by another incident on March 23, when a message warning of a school shooting was discovered on a restroom wall at Pierson High School. NUSD advised parents and the community of the note that same day, in which they called it a “copycat” incident.
Subsequently, four people were arrested in connection with the threats at NHS and PHS, according to the Nogales Police Department. The four, all juveniles, were charged with making terrorist threats and disrupting an educational institution, police said.