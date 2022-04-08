Thomas Fink has faced opposition each time he’s run for Division 1 judge at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. It appears that this year will be no different.
According to information provided by the County Elections Office, Fink and Jose Luis Castillo both filed the requisite candidate paperwork by Monday’s deadline.
Fink, who previously worked as a private practice lawyer in Santa Cruz County, was appointed to the Superior Court bench in mid-2014 to replace Judge James A. Soto, who left for a federal position. Later that year, he defeated then-City Magistrate Mayra Galindo by a 55-45 percent margin to win a four-year term as judge. Fink was re-elected in 2018, when he defeated local attorney Mark Williams by a margin of 62-38 percent.
Castillo, who has local roots, retired in 2015 after a 20-year career as a justice of the peace in Pima County. After that, he worked as a lawyer for the City of Tucson Office of the Public Defender, according to his Linkedin profile.
Judicial elections in Arizona are partisan, and Castillo filed to run as a Democrat. That means he’ll run unopposed on the ballot in the party’s Aug. 2 primary, then face Fink, an Independent, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Three other positions in the local court system are also up for election this year. However, only the incumbents have filed paperwork to run.
Two met the deadline to get their names on the ballot: Juan Pablo Guzman, clerk of the Superior Court; and Emilio Velasquez, justice of the peace.
Eddie Huerta, the incumbent constable, missed Monday's filing deadline and instead registered on Tuesday as a write-in candidate for the primary. (The deadline for anyone to register as an official write-in candidate for the primary election is June 23.)
Guzman, Velasquez and Huerta all filed to run as Democrats.
All other elected positions at the county government – assessor, attorney, recorder, superintendent of schools, supervisor, treasurer and Superior Court judge in Division 2 – won’t be up for grabs until 2024.
Court officials are elected to serve four-year terms.