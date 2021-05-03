A local man died and another person was flown to the hospital following a vehicle rollover on Interstate 19 near Exit 12 on Monday morning, according to information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Donato Garcia, 49, of Rio Rico, was found unresponsive following the accident and was pronounced dead. A 45- or 46-year-old female passenger, also of Rio Rico, was flown to Banner-University Medical Center, though the extent of her injuries couldn’t be confirmed.
A DPS spokesman said Garcia lost control of the 2002 Chevy Suburban as he was traveling southbound near Kilometer 14. The vehicle then crossed both southbound lanes and rolled over at least once before coming to rest in the median strip.
The crash occurred at around 10:54 a.m.
Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a DPS report.
The spokesman said the incident is under investigation and there were no other vehicles involved.