Authorities are searching for a white Ford SUV after a Tucson man was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run collision on Interstate 19 near Tubac last Friday night, according to a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The collision was one of two fatal incidents that were reported on that stretch of I-19 that same night, the DPS spokesman said. The second fatality was reported further north about an hour-and-a-half after the hit-and-run. However, DPS was unable to provide additional information on that case as of Tuesday afternoon, as the agency was still in the process of notifying the next of kin.
DPS received the first call at 9:04 p.m. on Friday, May 28, reporting a car crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Kilometer 34.
“There was a shuttle passenger van stranded on the right shoulder with a flat tire,” spokesman Bart Graves told the NI. “The driver of the shuttle and two additional passengers were trying to change the tire when a vehicle side-swiped them.”
Following impact, two of the victims remained near the shuttle with severe injuries, Graves said. The third victim was thrown a few hundred feet south of the initial point of contact and into traffic.
Graves added that a second vehicle was unable to change lanes due to traffic, and ran over the victim who was laying in the middle of the right lane. That victim, identified on Tuesday as 19-year-old Rodolfo Valenzuela of Tucson, was pronounced dead at scene.
The shuttle driver and the other passenger, who had remained near the shuttle, were transported to a hospital in Tucson.
The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident was described as a 2018 white Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer.
As southbound traffic began to slow down and merge into the left lane following the collision, Graves said, a motorcyclist was unable to react in time and rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed down.
That person, identified as a federal law enforcement officer, was also taken to a Tucson-area hospital.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the hit-and-run, Graves said.
And while Graves was unable to provide details of the second fatal incident last Friday night, a Sheriff’s Office dispatch report shows that a call came in at 10:33 p.m. on May 28 from someone reporting the body of a female in the northbound lanes of I-19 “at the Border Patrol Checkpoint 1.5-mile sign.”
According to the call entry: “Officers are not there, but (the caller) advised it is near the other (southbound) accident but on the (northbound) lane).”