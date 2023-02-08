A person was found dead and a trailer home was in ruins following an early morning fire Wednesday in Nogales.
The individual has not yet been identified, and investigators have not confirmed a cause of death, according to Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
“That's still to be determined,” he said Wednesday morning.
According to a Nogales Police Department press release, 911 dispatchers received a call around 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday, alerting authorities to a possible structure fire on the 200 block of W. Peter Anthony Avenue.
NPD and the Nogales Fire Department both responded to the scene, discovering that a trailer was on fire. After extinguishing the blaze, NPD said, responders searched the trailer, where they discovered the individual.
Peter Anthony Avenue, a hilly area north of the Nogales City Cemetery, sits just west of Grand Avenue. A number of one-story trailer homes occupy the street.
The trailer that burned is the last home on the dead end street. It was surrounded by yellow caution tape last Wednesday morning as firefighters and police officers continued to investigate the scene.
Nearby homes did not appear to be damaged, but at least two vehicles on the affected property had been destroyed along with the trailer.
Nogales Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari did not immediately return a call seeking further details.