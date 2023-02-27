A U.S. Border Patrol agent reportedly shot and injured someone near the Santa Cruz-Pima county line on Sunday night.
In a brief statement, the Border Patrol said one of its agents "was involved in a use-of-force incident while investigating a human smuggling event in the area of I-19 south of Amado." The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m., the statement said.
One person was injured and transported to a hospital by emergency medical personnel, and another four people were taken into Border Patrol custody, the agency said. It did not provide any information about the person who was shot, and did not say anything about the circumstances that led to shots being fired.
The Border Patrol said CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene and would review the incident. It said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had responded as well.
According to Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo of the Sheriff's Office, the incident that led to the shooting began at the Border Patrol's checkpoint on Arivaca Road in Pima County. The shooting itself occurred at Milepost 28.5 (approximately Kilometer 46) on the I-19 West Frontage Road, he said.
The latter location is in Santa Cruz County. However, since the Arizona Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over interstate frontage roads, the Sheriff's Office did not investigate the shooting and instead deferred to DPS, Castillo said.
For its part, the DPS public information office referred questions back to the Border Patrol, saying: "We only assisted BP with their incident. It is their investigation."
In its statement, the Border Patrol said more information on the shooting would be shared as it becomes available.