Across the county, just over one of every five residents has responded to the 2020 Census, according to Census Bureau statistics.
The data, available online, shows Santa Cruz County ranking 10th out of the state’s 15 counties with a response rate of 22.4 percent as of March 31.
That compares to a 36.5 percent response rate statewide.
The top counties around Arizona were Maricopa, Pima and Yavapai, with response rates between 39 and 39.6 percent. Trailing the pack are Apache and La Paz counties, with rates of 1.6 and 5.3 percent, respectively.
“As one of the smaller counties, that’s OK… But obviously we want to do better,” said Mary Dahl, who heads Santa Cruz County’s census committee.
The COVID-19 outbreak that spiraled into a national crisis in March has upended plans for the decennial population count.
The Census Bureau suspended all field operations on March 18, which meant that workers who were hand-delivering census packets to households in some rural areas stopped work.
In Santa Cruz County, that means that households in areas including Tubac and Sonoita-Elgin might not have received packets.
Those were the two areas of the county with the lowest response rates at the end of March. Tubac had an 11.1 percent response rate, with Sonoita-Elgin at 8.3 percent.
Rio Rico had the highest response rates in the county, with the East Rio Rico area at 34 percent and West Rio Rico Uplands at 35.3 percent.
Dahl said that some packets had been delivered in Patagonia before the stoppage, but she believed operations had been suspended before workers reached a number of local households.
Many households already received 2020 Census packets by mail.
Residents can respond to the questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail, whether or not they’ve received a packet.
In 2010, 58.1 percent of households in Santa Cruz County self-responded to the census. Information from the remaining households had to be collected throuhg non-response follow-up visits from a census field worker.
“Of course, the goal is 100 percent of the households responding,” Dahl said on Wednesday.
While the Census Bureau is encouraging people to respond online, physical mail and in-person home visits are part of the organization’s overall plan to count the country’s population.
But it’s not clear when “field operations” will resume. Last week, the bureau announced a further suspension until at least April 15.
To respond to the census questionnaire online, visit www.my2020census.gov.