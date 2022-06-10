Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Zach Farley, Aspen Thies and Eduardo Gracia took a break from their work on the T4 Ranch southwest of Patagonia.
They’d been hauling rocks for hours, meticulously arranging them beneath the rising sun.
“You get used to it,” grinned Farley, a restoration crew leader for the Borderlands Restoration Network.
Their goal is simple: to slow down rainwater and allow it to sink into the ground.
As conservationists seek solutions to a dwindling groundwater supply across the American West, staff with the Borderlands Restoration Network in Patagonia are doing the same – literally, one rock at a time.
Farley, Thies and Gracia, all BRN staff members, spent hours that morning creating small rock structures. This practice, BRN contends, can help recharge groundwater supply, hydrating an aquifer that’s been sinking for decades.
“So the water sits,” said Kurt Vaughn, the network’s executive director. “And that increased retention time, where it’s just sitting there, gives it opportunity for gravity to do its thing.”
The structures are low and unsuspecting; made of natural elements, they blend easily into the surrounding soil and sand. To the untrained eye, they’re nothing more than a row or two of rocks.
But Bo Simpson, who manages the T4 Ranch, told the NI he’s noticed an impact. The Santa Cruz River sits several miles away from Simpson’s cattle ranch. Each monsoon season, water gushes through nearby drainages.
Allowing BRN on his land to restore watershed systems, he said, was a “no-brainer.”
“It’s holding a lot more water back,” Simpson said. “It seems like we have a lot more standing water than running water.”
So far, BRN estimates, they’ve built somewhere around 2,500 structures in total.
“Each one on its own is not doing a lot of work,” said Tess Wagner, BRN’s watershed restoration manager. “But together, I mean, they start to have profound impacts.”
How it works
Each summer, the inevitable happens: monsoon rains sweep across Southern Arizona, coursing through channels and tributaries before flowing into the Santa Cruz River.
While the water’s plentiful, it also moves fast. That speed, Vaughn said, prevents it from sinking into the ground. In a 2018 study, researchers from Arizona State University found that less than 25 percent of monsoon rains sank into the groundwater system of the Chihuahuan Desert in New Mexico.
Researchers identified this percentage as impactful for the desert’s health.
However, by building thousands of these rock structures, BRN intends to give the ground even more time to soak up rainfall.
What’s more, Vaughn said, the structures also tend to trap loose sand, adding another layer of absorbent material. And when water spends more time on the ground, it creates more opportunity for vegetation growth. BRN has taken to sprinkling pellets, packed with native seeds, around the structures.
That, in turn, can stave off erosion.
Vegetation, “especially grass, has a spread-out root system that really does a good job of holding soil,” Vaughn said.
To build the restorative structures, staff members set up shop along channels and tributaries that funnel into the Santa Cruz River – areas that will be impacted by rainwater come monsoon season. There, staff generally search for tools onsite, like rocks and pieces of dead wood.
Finding an effective location for the structure is important, too, said Thies, one of the staff members working onsite Wednesday. It takes a lot of eyeballing – and anticipating how the water will move.
“Thinking about how the water’s flowing, and how you’re slowing it down and stopping it,” she added.
Placing the structure by a deeply rooted tree, for instance, will further ensure that the structure stays in place – and, it will allow more water to pool around the tree itself.
Measuring progress
Gauging the effectiveness of the watershed restoration practice can be a challenge.
“It can be really difficult to quantify, to put numbers on what these structures are doing,” said Wagner, the group’s watershed restoration manager.
For now, BRN is measuring each structure individually – height, width, length – and quantifying how much sediment is captured in each small system.
The practice itself can be traced back centuries, if not millenia, in the area, according to Vaughn.
“It is fairly intuitive, once you start to think about, ‘How would I get water to stay here?’” Vaughn said.
Further north, in the Salt River Valley, the Indigenous Hohokam people shaped canals centuries ago, using gravity to control the water flow, according to the University of Arizona.
BRN began implementing the practice after studying the work of Cuenca Los Ojos, a binational restoration group headquartered in Cochise County. The organization constructs similar water-slowing systems – something Cuenca Los Ojos says was inspired by Indigenous peoples in northern Mexico.
“It’s not a high-tech solution to climate change,” Vaughn said, gesturing at the rows of stone.
Occasionally, a structure breaks, overwhelmed by the power of water. However, Vaughn pointed out, they’re easily rebuildable due to their low-tech, low-cost approach. The vast majority of the structures at Simpson’s ranch on Wednesday were solidly intact.
As water, mud and sand flow during heavy monsoon rains, eventually, the structures of rock and wood sink deeper into the ground. Already, structures built last year on Simpson’s ranch could barely be seen – peeking out beneath a layer of sediment, they’d been buried into the landscape.
That’s the point, Vaughn said.
“We have to get to a place,” he added, “where we’re helping systems repair themselves.”