Nearly 10,000 registered voters in Santa Cruz County had cast an early ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, according to data provided by the County Recorder’s Office.
The 9,922 early ballots cast either via mail, at an official drop box, at early voting events around the county or at the County Recorder’s Office in Nogales, constituted approximately one-third of the 29,937 county residents eligible to participate in the election. A breakdown of votes cast by party affiliation was not immediately available.
The Recorder’s Office conducted its final early voting events at remote sites last weekend, and staff said more than 100 ballots were collected at locations in Patagonia and Sonoita.
“Some of them were drop-offs, but most of them were voting in person,” said voter recorder clerk Lupita Moreno.
Moreno, who also attended previous early voting events in Rio Rio and Tubac, said it was the biggest turnout she had seen in the more than a year that she’s been with the office.
At one point during the Saturday afternoon event in Sonoita, she said, recorder’s staff ran out of ballots for one local precinct, and three voters had to wait for extra ballots to be brought from Nogales. In the end, she said, everyone who showed up to cast a ballot was able to.
“We didn’t expect that many people to vote – thank God people are actually coming to vote – but it was very unexpected,” Moreno said.
While the remote-site events have concluded, local voters can still cast early ballots through Friday, Oct. 30, at the Recorder’s Office in Nogales. Moreno said that option has been popular as well,
“We’re open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and as soon as we get here, it’s already busy,” she said. “Sometimes it slows down, but mostly we can have over 100 voters a day.”
Recorder’s Office statistics show that 19,910 people in Santa Cruz County are on the Permanent Early Voter List, meaning they automatically receive early ballots in the mail. Another 607 county voters asked for a one-time mail-in ballot for this election.
Those voters can turn in their completed ballots via U.S. mail, at one of seven official early ballot boxes set up around the county, at the Recorder’s Office, or at one of 13 local Voting Centers that will be open in Santa Cruz County on Election Day, Nov. 3.