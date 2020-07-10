The deadline to register as a candidate by nomination petition for school governing boards closed this Monday, and the tentative list shows that the Sonoita Elementary School District features the county’s only competitive race so far.
Incumbent Ginney Cosbey is seeking re-election for one of three available four-year terms on the SESD board, along with challengers Kathleen Crockett, Anthony Fennel, Patricia Scarboro and Megan Thomas. Incumbent Nancy Webster is the only person running for the open two-year term on the board.
The Nogales Unified School District governing board, which has three available four-year seats, drew little attention with only incumbents Greg Lucero and Manuel Ruiz filing to run.
Incumbent Joel Kramer is the only registered candidate for one of two four-year terms on the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District board. Maria Neuman, whose term is coming to an end, is not seeking re-election.
Kathleen Pasierb and Audrey Doles are seeking reelection in the Patagonia Elementary School District, which has three four-year terms available. Nancy McCoy, whose two-year term is up for grabs, is now seeking a four-year term with the board. No candidates registered for the two available two-year terms.
Cynthia Matus-Morriss, whose current two-year term is set to expire, is seeking reelection for one of three four-year terms on the Patagonia Union High School District governing board, along with incumbent Paula Shaper.
The Santa Cruz Elementary School District governing board has incumbents Carrie Pottinger and Daniel Fish, as well as newcomer John Wemlinger, running for three open four-year terms.
Lastly, the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District has three open seats for six-year terms. Incumbents Angela Meixell and Marcelino Varona, Jr. are seeking reelection, with newcomer John Fanning joining the field as well.
School board elections are non-partisan and will be on the ballot for the November General Election, not the upcoming primaries.
Individuals can still register as write-in candidates in school governing board elections until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.