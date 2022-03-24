A central figure in a wide-ranging money laundering scam at the Wells Fargo bank branch in Rio Rico has been sentenced for his role in the conspiracy – for the second time.
Enrique Monarque Orozco, 53, of Nogales, Sonora, was sentenced Monday at U.S. District Court in Tucson to three years of federal prison for a conviction on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. Judge James A. Soto also ordered that Monarque forfeit a 2017 Chevy Tahoe to the government.
Monarque was previously sentenced on a state conviction in August 2021 after he pleaded guilty at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to one count of illegally operating an enterprise. A few days later, he was arraigned at U.S. District Court on charges stemming from the same scheme.
He was prosecuted twice under the “separate sovereigns” doctrine, which permits the federal government and a state to criminally prosecute the same person for the same conduct.
The charges against Monarque came as part of “Operation Funnel Cake,” an investigation starting in 2018 that has since uncovered a scheme supported by more than 600 accomplices in the United States and Mexico, federal investigators say. It involved people “funneling” the cash proceeds of organized crime through Wells Fargo bank accounts and into Mexico via wire transfers.
According to Monarque’s pre-sentence report filed at the local court, as well as the federal complaint against him and other related documents, he and a co-conspirator with the initials M.C.G.G. recruited people during the year-and-a-half leading up to August 2019 to open bank accounts at the Wells Fargo bank branch in Rio Rico.
The accounts were opened with cash supplied by Monarque, and subsequently controlled by Monarque and other co-conspirators for the purpose of wire-transferring funds to bank accounts in Mexico while disguising their source and ownership.
Monarque reportedly told investigators that he used the Wells Fargo in Rico Rico because he was friends with the bank manager there, who knew Monarque was using third parties to open the accounts.
Carlos Vasquez, the former manager of the Wells Fargo branch in Rio Rico, was indicted on federal charges and sentenced last fall to 2.5 years in prison for allowing the branch to be used for money laundering. Maria Concepcion Gonzalez Garcia (initials M.C.G.G.), who reportedly enticed people from Nogales, Sonora to participate in the scam by promising them $90-95 and helping transport them to the bank to open the accounts, was sentenced in June 2021 at U.S. District Court to 2.5 years in prison.
Numerous other people who played lesser roles in the conspiracy have been prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.