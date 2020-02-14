Citizens who are interested in running for a seat in the county government, on a school board or another elected body in Santa Cruz County can learn more about the election process at a pair of upcoming events.
Next Thursday, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and the Santa Cruz County Elections Office will host a training session covering the basics of running for local offices.
Participants will learn about how to qualify for the ballot, campaign finance reporting, what to expect on election night, and more, according to the organizers.
County offices up for election include all three county supervisor positions, county assessor, county attorney, county recorder, school superintendent, sheriff, county treasurer and superior court judge, according to the event description.
The filing period for candidates for county office begins on March 2 and ends April 6.
The training will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 20 in Courtroom A of the Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 Congress Dr. in Nogales. Participants can register by emailing ccec@azcleanelections.gov. Space is limited.
Then, the following Thursday, Feb. 27, the Arizona School Board Association will host a workshop for individuals interested in joining the school board.
“The best way to guarantee a quality school in every Arizona community is a well-functioning, locally elected school board,” the ASBA wrote in a description of the event.
“To determine whether being a school board member is right for you, you’ll want to understand the duties and responsibilities of this nonpartisan position, the legal requirements for running for and holding office, and the process for running for election.”
The ASBA training will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 Grand Ave. in Nogales. Registration is available at azsba.org/2020-santa-cruz-county-candidate-training/.