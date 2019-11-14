Approximately 300 athletes from Ambos Nogales came together for the Special Olympics event last Friday morning. But while the athletes and their guests competed and celebrated together on Pierson Field, more than 100 other Mexican youths with developmental disabilities missed out on the opportunity after they were unable to obtain special permission to enter the United States for the day.
In previous years, event organizer Gloria Smith of Nogales Infantil said, U.S. Customs and Border Protection granted more than 100 humanitarian paroles for Mexican citizens without visas that allowed them to enter the United States and participate in the event.
This year, only the approximately 120 Mexican participants who already had their own U.S. visas were able to join in the games after Nogales Infantil encountered obstacles in obtaining the humanitarian paroles for the others – a problem also noted by other local organizations that bring non-visa holders to the United States for cultural exchanges.
“They denied all of them,” Smith said of the 160 applications for humanitarian parole, a similar number to her requests in previous years. “They said that they don’t have enough personnel and they have a lot of work with the asylum-seekers, so they couldn’t grant us permission right now.”
Nogales Infantil encountered a similar situation in 2016, she added, when a large number of Haitian migrants arrived at local ports to ask for asylum in the United States, making things busier for CBP officers. A boom in asylum-seekers from Central America and other countries including Cuba and Venezuela that started in late 2018 has created a similar crunch at the ports this year.
But even though CBP officers didn’t approve all the paroles Nogales Infantil requested in 2016, Smith said, they still granted permission to the majority of the group, allowing 100 of 170 non-visa-holders to cross the border for the Special Olympics.
“I don’t know what the problem could be (right now) because when there’s good disposition, it’s possible to make some space for these kids,” she said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on the issue of humanitarian paroles and could not provide statistics on the number of paroles it has granted in Nogales.
Only at the ports
Esther Melendez-Lopez, a member of the Nogales City Council and the Cultural Arts Committee, said she has also seen the process of obtaining humanitarian paroles getting more difficult in recent years.
“It was not that hard, the procedure was easy,” she said, referring to the 91 paroles granted for the Carrera Binacional cross-border road race that she helped organize in May 2016. “But now it’s getting worse and worse to the point that they’re saying they’re not giving any permits.”
Melendez-Lopez added that she was aware of similar issues that arose during the preparations for cultural events including the Fiestas Patrias in September and the Día de los Muertos celebrations earlier this month. Events like these in Nogales count on the participation of dance groups, musicians and other artisans from Mexico.
“All permits were handled through the (Mexican Consulate)… and they told me that it was very difficult and it was not going to be possible,” Melendez-Lopez said, unsure of what the final outcome was. “I don’t see why they’re giving us a hard time. Last year we also had problems, but we did get permits.”
Several Mexican citizens ultimately participated in this year’s events, Melendez-Lopez said, but she wasn’t sure if they were visa-holders who didn’t need to ask for parole. The Mexican Consulate in Nogales did not respond to request for comment by the NI’s press deadline on Thursday.
Charlie Cutler, director of the Border Youth Tennis Exchange, a group that has organized a cross-border sporting event in Tucson for the past three years, said the process for humanitarian parole was a bit more difficult for him this year, but ultimately his students had better luck than those from Nogales Infantil.
“This year was a little more challenging, but for the most part, we found that they’ve been pretty supportive of our work and have tried to work with us,” Cutler said, adding that he was granted all 33 paroles that he applied for.
Nogales Infantil, the Cultural Arts Committee and Border Youth Tennis Exchange have also worked with the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora to request the humanitarian paroles. But the consulates, part of the U.S. State Department, don’t have the authority to make a final decision, according to the top U.S. diplomat in the area.
“Humanitarian parole is only done at the port of entry,” U.S. Consul General Virginia Staab told the NI. “We’re all the U.S. government, so there’s some times that we try to work together and coordinate back and forth… but the decision is theirs.”