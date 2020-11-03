In a race between former colleagues at the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office, Liliana Ortega took the lead over her opponent Joe Rueda in the race for judge in Division 2 of Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Ortega took 9,674 votes, while Rueda received 6,616, according to results published by the County Elections Office at 12 a.m. Wednesday.
Those unofficial and incomplete results came after 18,357 ballots were counted in Santa Cruz County, the large majority of which were from early voters.
Ortega, a 50-year-old Tubac resident, served as a prosecutor and chief criminal deputy with the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office from 2006 until earlier this year, when she stepped down to run for judge. Before that, she worked as a deputy county attorney for Greenlee and Pima counties.
Rueda, 40, of Rio Rico, worked in the criminal and civil divisions at the County Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2019, when he left to pursue the magistrate position at the City of Nogales. When those plans didn’t work out, he opened a private practice in Nogales, where he offers service in criminal and civil matters.
Both candidates ran as Independents.
The winner of the election will replace Judge Anna Montoya, who is retiring after 20 years on the bench.
Updates to come