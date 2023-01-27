Traffic backups

Mexico-bound traffic backs up from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry to Crawford Street and Interstate 19 shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The holiday travel season is over, but the lines of Mexico-bound vehicles backing up into downtown Nogales from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry have remained.

In fact, while southbound traffic backups from the port used to be a Christmas season and Friday evening phenomenon, they’ve become a nearly everyday inconvenience since the start of the pandemic in 2020. And it doesn’t appear that the situation is going to change anytime soon.

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection was merging two lanes of Mexico-bound traffic into a single outbound lane at the DeConcini port of entry.
The Nogales Police Department positions road cones on Grand Avenue in front of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry to keep the Mexico-bound traffic in lanes that climb west on Crawford Street to Interstate 19.


