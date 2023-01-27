The holiday travel season is over, but the lines of Mexico-bound vehicles backing up into downtown Nogales from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry have remained.
In fact, while southbound traffic backups from the port used to be a Christmas season and Friday evening phenomenon, they’ve become a nearly everyday inconvenience since the start of the pandemic in 2020. And it doesn’t appear that the situation is going to change anytime soon.
“It’s an everyday occurrence, and on the weekends it gets even worse,” said Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez. “But come three o’clock, if you didn’t go into Mexico before three, you know you’re in for a wait. And that’s where we’re at right now.”
“I think this is the new norm – for the time being,” he added.
At around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, two lines of cars snaked back from the port, winding west up Crawford Street to the terminus of Interstate 19 at Sonoita Avenue. Hours later, the line remained. An NI staffer who crossed at around 7 p.m. reported a wait time of 45 minutes to reach the Plaza de las Banderas on the Mexican side of the port.
Speaking for a story about the outbound bottlenecks in August 2020, Bermudez said Mexican customs officials had been operating only one southbound lane at both the DeConcini and Mariposa ports, causing traffic to back up further and more frequently than usual. This week, he said U.S. Customs and Border Protection was also contributing the slowdown by closing one of the two outbound lanes at the DeConcini port and merging two lanes of traffic into one.
That was the case on Wednesday afternoon, when a bus was parked in one of the outbound lanes at the port and road cones guided vehicles into the single open lane.
Bermudez said he was sympathetic to CBP’s law enforcement and national security mission. “They have a job to do,” he said.
Still, he added: “If you had more lanes going in there, along with their operations, obviously it wouldn’t be that much of an inconvenience for the local traveler.”
Spokesmen for CBP did not immediately respond to questions about the backups, including whether the agency had considered taking any action to address them.
CBP is under pressure to stem the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl into the United States, while also stopping people from smuggling weapons and cash into Mexico. At the same time, the agency faces demands from both sides of the port to keep wait times down.
The lines of passenger vehicles trying to enter the United States from Mexico at DeConcini have long been an annoyance for travelers and a headache for Nogales, Sonora. Typically, however, Mexico-bound cars faced less scrutiny, so the relatively small number of outbound lanes at the port didn’t often cause problems. But when only one outbound lane is open, tighter security from both U.S. and Mexican authorities, combined with a high volume of border-crossing vehicles, makes for traffic jams stretching north from the port as well.
Traffic plan
Initially, the lines from the DeConcini port extended straight north, up Arroyo Boulevard and onto Grand Avenue, occasionally reaching a mile in length. But the traffic jams created problems for emergency vehicles trying to reach the port or the side streets off Arroyo and Grand. So in the latter half of 2020, NPD started using officers and road cones to send the lines west, up the hill on Crawford Street to Sonoita Avenue and I-19.
“We have that traffic plan, and we just set up that traffic plan as soon as traffic starts to get congested going into Mexico. And everybody pretty much knows the traffic plan already by heart,” Bermudez said on Wednesday, adding: “But that’s about all we can do.”
The configuration has largely cleared up congestion on Arroyo and Grand avenues, but it has also led to two-lane bottlenecks that block access to downtown.
Bermudez said he’s working with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of Transportation to install signage at the end of I-19 that would designate the right lane for Mexico-bound travelers, and the left lane for local traffic only.
“Because once you’re in there, it’s gridlock. You can’t go anywhere, even if you’re not going into Mexico, you get stuck in that traffic,” the chief said.
Drivers stuck in the lines sometimes express their frustration by laying on their horns, and other road rage incidents have occurred as well.
“We’ve had some reports of aggressive drivers, and we get reports of people cutting in line. There’s even been videos uploaded onto social media of people getting into fights,” Bermudez said.
“It is an issue,” he said of the bottlenecks. “However, we ask the public to remain patient.”
One thing NPD is no longer encouraging the Mexico-bound public to do is to use the Mariposa Port of Entry on the western outskirts of town as an alternative to DeConcini. That’s because backups sometimes happen there as well – even reaching the roundabout at Target Range Road, a mile north of the border, the chief said.
Bermudez said he has personal experience with the problem, once missing a dental appointment in Mexico after he left the DeConcini line for Mariposa, only to find an outbound traffic jam there as well.
“It’s the luck of the draw,” he said of choosing a port.