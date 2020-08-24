Nogales police have been directing traffic at the DeConcini Port of Entry on most days in recent weeks.
Roy Bermudez, chief of the Nogales Police Department, said officers are directing traffic at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Crawford Street so that the line of passenger cars waiting to cross into Mexico doesn’t block ambulances and other emergency vehicles from accessing the port or small streets nearby.
“Every time that the traffic backs up… it prevents the fire department or us from gaining access to those side streets,” he said.
Bermudez said that Mexican customs officials have been operating only one southbound lane at both the DeConcini and Mariposa ports, causing traffic to back up further and more frequently than usual. On some days this month, the line to cross the border downtown at DeConcini has stretched up Arroyo Boulevard at least as far as Walnut Street, nearly a half-mile from the port.
Bermudez said officers sometime close off the vehicle entrance to DeConcini from Grand Avenue, and allow access only from a line approaching the port from Crawford Street. But on other days, including last Friday, officers have closed off access to the port from Crawford Street, meaning all vehicles headed to Mexico must form a line on Arroyo and Grand.
Local police redirecting traffic at the Grand Avenue-Crawford Street intersection isn’t out of the ordinary. But it’s generally seen around holidays or on Friday afternoons – not on normal weekday evenings, as has been the case lately.
“Usually when that happened, is when the paisanos used to come down, or during Christmas season,” Bermudez explained. “But now it’s just because they’re checking everybody for temperature and stuff like that and… they’re down to one lane.”
Beginning on March 21, the U.S. government imposed restrictions at the border to curb non-essential travel from Mexico. But aside from a few days around the July 4 holiday, authorities on the Sonoran side have not reciprocated and travelers have continued to cross freely from Arizona, though sometimes subject to temperature checks or other public health measures.