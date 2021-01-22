Northbound Interstate 19 between State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) and Grand Avenue in Nogales will be closed overnight Sunday, Jan. 24; Tuesday, Jan. 26; and Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Each closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. the following morning.
Drivers who need to travel north toward Tucson during those times can use the I-19 Frontage Road or Grand Avenue.
The closures are meant to accommodate work being done as part of an ongoing overhaul of SR 189.