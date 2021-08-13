The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists on northbound Interstate 19 at Ruby Road in Rio Rico to expect overnight closures and a short detour the nights of Sunday, Aug. 15 and Monday, Aug. 16.
All traffic will be directed off of northbound I-19 at Exit 12 (Ruby Road) and will re-enter using the on-ramp.
In addition, overnight closures and a short detour are planned on southbound I-19 at Ruby Road the nights of Tuesday, Aug. 17, Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19.
Once again, all traffic will be directed off of southbound I-19 at Exit 12 and will re-enter using the on-ramp.
Work is scheduled nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
These closures are part of several planned during the project to replace the bridge deck over I-19, ADOT said, reminding drivers to proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.